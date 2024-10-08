Dem Strategist Says Trump 'Would Absolutely Try To Exterminate' People Based On Genes

Democratic strategist Aisha Mills believes Donald Trump “would absolutely try to exterminate” people based on their genes, and concluded as much after the former president and current GOP nominee issued yet another racist rant against immigrants Monday.

“My first reaction is that we have long known that Donald Trump has revered the Nazis,” Mills said Monday on “CNN News Central,” per Mediaite. “He has revered [Nazi German dictator Adolf] Hitler, he’s read his book [and] used to say he had it on his nightstand.”

The MAGA chief was indeed accused in a 1990 Vanity Fair article of keeping a book of Hitler speeches in his bedroom and, despite repeatedly echoing its genocidal rhetoric about immigrants, eventually rejected comparison with him and claimed to know “nothing about Hitler.”

“Donald Trump has had a very sinister philosophy,” Mills argued Monday, “wanting to be a dictator, absolutely dividing people up based on who they are, based on factors about them that have to do with their race, and their gender, etc.

“And when he uses language like this, I don’t think that it’s a Freudian slip. I think that the danger of a Donald Trump is that he would absolutely try to exterminate an entire group of people because he thinks that their genes are somehow different than his.”

While GOP strategist Lanhee Chen pushed back against Mills’ “over-torqued” conclusion, Trump has a troubling history of wielding nationalism as a weapon to stoke immigration fears — and is basing much of his second White House run on the border issue.

Trump not only likened Mexican immigrants to “rapists” during his first campaign in 2015, but said last month that Haitians are “eating the pets” of Ohioans. On Monday, he told right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt that thousands of recent immigrants “were murderers.”

Trump has notably been touting a mass deportation agenda on the campaign trail. Eva Marie Uzcategui/The Washington Post/Getty Images

“Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States,” Trump told Hewitt on his eponymous show. “You know, now, a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we’ve got a lot of bad genes in our country right now.”

While an extermination policy seems rather unlikely, Trump certainly has been touting a mass deportation agenda. He also called nations with predominantly Black populations “shithole” countries — and described poor migrants seeking asylum as “animals” and “not humans.”

Mills is thus determined to wake people and concluded Monday by stating: “I say this with all the sternness that you hear in my voice because it is serious. And Americans should recognize that.”

