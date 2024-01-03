Demand at food banks at all-time high

Across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, communities are feeling the pinch of inflation. Despite Canada's top grocers enjoying record profits, prices keep going up and it is hitting local residents where it hurts—their pockets.

Food banks across the region are fighting to keep up. The good news is, the tireless volunteers at the helm of these non-for-profits are dedicated individuals and public support remains strong.

Ashley's Place

"We offer free Friendship Soup, as well as a homemade dessert, every Saturday, and we deliver them all over the community—Tilbury, Stony Point, Comber, and Jeanette's Creek," states Ashley's Place founder Kim Doucet. "We also invite friends to come and dine-in for free Friendship Soup, as well, every Saturday."

Having just celebrated their 10th anniversary, Ashley's Place is named in honour of Kim's daughter, Ashley, an inspiring and benevolent person with love for helping her community, who passed away on Oct. 4, 2013 at the age of 21. Ashley's Place has been in operation since 2013, but found its permanent location at 75 Queen St. N in Tilbury in 2018.

"At Ashley's Place, we are an inspiring, non-judgemental group, working together as a team to create a positive outlook on life, given any circumstances," explains Doucet. "We do it in many different ways, but it doesn't matter what you're struggling with, you can come to Ashley's Place. Over the years, we've become knowledgeable of what's out there when it comes to resources. If somebody's struggling with homelessness, we have a lot of information at our fingertips when it comes to finding housing or getting to a shelter where they can spend the night. If it's somebody fleeing abuse, we work closely with the women's shelters and we work with the homeless centres."

Ashley's Place maintains a strong working relationship with The Inn of Windsor, a girl's home, as well as the Windsor Welcome Centre, Hiatus House, and the Chatham-Kent Women's Shelter.

"We also have a small place where we offer people who are experiencing homelessness to rest and relax," she adds. "We don't offer overnight stays, but they can close their eyes, they can shower, they can get a change of clothes, and all of the toiletries and things they would need to do that—at no charge."

Ashley's Place delivers Friendship Soup to over 100 families in the area, but also, on Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving, they deliver a free holiday meal to those families, as well as conduct their customary dine-in. This year's Christmas Turkey Dinner took place on Dec. 20.

"We keep on adding more and more people to our list, regularly," states Doucet. "Whether it's delivery or inviting them to dine-in, for the soup or the Christmas Dinner, we've got more numbers than we've had in the past. The numbers are definitely going up for people in need."

"I think it's at an all-time high, compared to what I've ever seen."

Ashley's Place features a boutique where they accept donations of almost everything except furniture. They sell items for $5 each, with an exception for individuals and families in need. Doucet also reports that local community partners have helped make Ashley's Place a success and that the support is exemplary. As a partner, CAA has come out as a big sponsor of their cause, buying them new kitchen equipment and $9,000 worth of grocery gift cards in 2023.

If you wish to make a donation to Ashley's Place, please visit them at 75 Queen St. N in Tilbury from 11 am-5 pm Tuesday to Friday or Saturday 11 am-3 pm, or through the mail at Ashley's Place, PO Box 100, Tilbury, ON, N0P 1J0.

Devan Mighton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter