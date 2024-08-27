Demand for Oasis tickets 'will absolutely dwarf that seen for Taylor Swift' as band reunite for comeback tour

Demand for Oasis' long-awaited reunion tour will "absolutely dwarf" that of Taylor Swift's, according to a music expert.

On Tuesday, Liam and Noel Gallagher announced that Oasis, one of Britain’s most iconic bands, is reuniting for a massive UK and Ireland tour.

After weeks of speculation, the Manchester brothers have finally put aside their 15-year feud, revealing they’ll be performing together again, 34 years after their first gig.

In the wake of the news, music journalist and DJ Kevin McManus has predicted that the demand for Oasis tickets will be enormous, potentially exceeding the frenzy for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour tickets.

Speaking to ITV News, McManus explained: : “I think people forget but the two Knebworth shows they did almost 4% of the population tried to get tickets.

“They sold out 250,000 tickets, but it was a ridiculous amount of people who tried to buy tickets, they were that huge.

An expert has said demand for Oasis’s tour will surpass that of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (PA Wire)

“But this, because people have been talking about it for the past decade, it's going to be even bigger. I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.”

He continued: “Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it's going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it's them and there's that talk.

“And there's always going to be that 'are they going to do it? Are they going to fall out before the first show, are they going to fall out after five shows? Will they do the rest?'

“There's always going to be that air of jeopardy.”

The legendary Britpop band announced dates for next summer in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and Dublin.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform again as Oasis

“This is it. This is happening,” the brothers both wrote on their social media pages in a highly anticipated announcement at 8am on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they added: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Oasis posted a 91 second video announcing their reunion on social media including clips from some of the band’s biggest gigs and quotes from the Gallagher brothers.

The brothers can be heard saying “I’d do it all again in a f***ing heartbeat” and “people will never, ever forget how you made them feel” while footage of them performing played in the background.

The UK and Ireland tour will start at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

The brothers are understood to have met for a photoshoot in London last month. A new photo of them together was released alongside the tour announcement.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been begging the brother’s to reform the Manchester rock band since they broke up following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Rumours of a reunion escalated on Sunday evening after the pair shared the same video on social media, written in the Oasis style, teasing an announcement on Tuesday at 8am.

The same date and time also appeared on big screens as Liam finished his headline slot at Reading Festival on Sunday.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale from 9am on August 31, while Dublin tickets will be available for fans from 8am on the same day.