Demand for services at Anchorage homeless shelter stabilizes

·2 min read

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Officials at Alaska's largest homeless shelter are optimistic that demand for services has stabilized for now.

The emergency mass shelter at Anchorage's Sullivan Arena serves 400 people, with about 200 more at a newly-opened shelter at the Fairview Recreation Center and in hotel rooms funded by the city, Alaska Public Media reported Monday.

“We have generally stabilized around 580 to 600 every night, which I think helps me believe that we have hit kind of a sweet spot, if you will, of really defining what the homeless population looks like right now,” said Cathleen McLaughlin, who oversees the Sullivan Arena shelter.

There are more people in the Anchorage shelter system now than there have been during any other year on record, Anchorage Housing and Homeless Services Coordinator Nancy Burke said.

A moratorium on evictions of people behind on rent payments because of the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to end Dec. 31.

“People, frankly, are running out of money with the assistance that was coming in from the federal government,” Burke said. “So we could see an increase even beyond what we’ve seen so far.”

Sullivan Arena workers observed an increase in demand as temperatures dropped in recent months. They laid out extra floor mats to increase capacity, but demand has continued rising, McLaughlin said.

Managers can now promote and reward good behaviour among shelter clients by offering spaces at the Fairview centre and in hotels, where they enjoy more privacy.

Shelter workers conduct client assessments to determine capability for moving to rooms beyond the arena. There are subsequently far fewer reports of trouble at the shelter each day.

“They have to self-advocate for themselves, so we will give everybody a try,” McLaughlin said.

For some, having their own rooms sets them up for success, McLaughlin said.

“The beauty is that after people are stabilized into these hotel rooms, then they can move on to other opportunities to start focusing on moving forward," McLaughlin said. “We have a couple individuals who just got jobs on the North Slope.”

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mi'kmaq stay ashore as commercial lobster season opens in largest N.S. fishing area

    As the commercial inshore lobster fishing season begins in one of the largest and most lucrative fishing areas in Canada, Mi'kmaw fishers who'd typically be out on the water will remain ashore, looking for ways to make ends meet.The fishing area LFA 34 on the southwest shore of Nova Scotia has been a national focal point since Sept. 17, when Sipekne'katik First Nation launched the first Mi'kmaw-regulated lobster fishery in Nova Scotia and triggered weeks of often violent opposition from non-Indigenous commercial fishery workers and their supporters.The First Nation would typically operate under nine of the federally-approved commercial licences, but Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack said in November those licenses would not be fished in 2020, for fear of "continued retaliation, violence, property damage and systemic economic racism."Sipekne'katik's self-regulated fishery, which was launched in phases to measure its scope and impact on the existing fisheries, is set to wind down in the coming weeks and halt completely by Dec. 17, according to band officials.Lack of income will 'hit hard'Mi'kmaw fisher Arvin Knockwood, of Sipekne'katik, has been fishing lobster for two years under the band's federally-regulated commercial licences, and since September under the Mi'kmaw-regulated licences. He said not having the income from the commercial season could make it a difficult winter and spring for his family."It's definitely going to hit me hard," he said. "I won't get [employment insurance aid] for the spring and summer months. I won't get the actual money from commercial fishing. So, I'm basically just sitting around waiting for next year." Knockwood, his fiancée and four children under the age of nine live in Sipekne'katik. His fiancée has a steady income which will allow the family to make ends meet but they've been looking for ways to supplement his lost earnings. Anticipating the loss, Knockwood said he'd purchased Christmas gifts for his children in November."My kids are taken care of, so I'm happy about that anyway," he said.Knockwood said the financial loss this season is easier to handle knowing the progress and attention the Mi'kmaq have earned since September through the assertion of their treaty right to fish and earn a living.As well, he said, the money isn't worth the potential safety risks to Mi'kmaw fishers. "Hopefully next year we can do commercial [fishing] and there'll be no problems, but I really don't know how next year is going to play out," he said.Fishing now 'a big, daunting task'Though the band has cited safety concerns for its sitting out the 2020 commercial season, it's not the only reason why Mi'kmaw fishers have been staying ashore lately. Sipekne'katik fisher Jason Marr, who was trapped in a Middle West Pubnico, N.S., lobster pound by a mob of commercial fishermen days before it was burned to the ground, said his fishing has all but stopped because he can no longer afford to replace gear destroyed or taken by opposing fishers or the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO)."The [commercial] fishermen are going to go fishing, they're going to catch their million dollars worth of lobster like they do every other year," he said."Geez, I wish I was capable of it ... but that's a very big, daunting task to consider." Marr said he's unable to even calculate the value of the gear he's lost since September, given how frequently he and other Mi'kmaq have needed to source new, used and donated lobster traps, buoys and fishing line. Without being able to recoup costs by selling the catch, Marr said he's been stretched thin by fishing expenses."This is an ongoing thing," he said.  "You put 10 traps out, they take 10 traps. You put 10 out, they take 10."Marr believes he's had Mi'kmaw-regulated traps seized recently by DFO, though he said they have not contacted him to confirm it. Having fished lobster in the area for over two decades, Marr said he sees a pattern of mistreatment toward Mi'kmaw fishers by DFO, non-Indigenous fishers and fishing service providers. "Wear [the Mi'kmaq] down. That's a very old tactic," he said."That's what they do. They've exhausted me, and I'm one of the resourceful ones." Marr said he's frustrated that, despite a renewed push to assert his nation's treaty right and the potential for dramatic change, Mi'kmaw fishermen are still struggling to make a living as a result of opposition."I can't speak for [other Mi'kmaw fishers], but this year is the most lobster traps I've ever fished. I've never fished more than 50 at one given time. That's a big deal for us."'We definitely don't want trouble'Some maintain that it's not worth the risk right now for Mi'kmaq to fish with their typically modest vessels for modest earnings. The rest of LFA 34 reaches for hundreds of kilometres around the southwest part of Nova Scotia. Mi'kmaw boat captain Jerry Augustine of Sipekne'katik said the size of the Mi'kmaw fleet is so small compared the non-Indigenous commercial fishery, some of the fishers wouldn't be comfortable being isolated among them. He said the Mi'kmaq are constantly keeping an eye on each other, which has been essential to their success."When we're fishing moderate livelihood, we're only here in [St. Mary's] bay," he said. "If anybody gets into trouble, it's not much to jump on another [Mi'kmaw] boat ...but we don't think anyone else will help us if we break down out there. That's a big factor. Nobody wants to get hurt." Augustine said he's fished his moderate livelihood licence in St. Mary's Bay relatively unnoticed by opposing fishermen lately. It's been one benefit from the commercial season drawing near, he said."We definitely don't want trouble," Augustine said."We just want to we don't want to worry about Christmas either. I'm sure that's what every other commercial fisherman is [saying]; they're going to take care of Christmas. Well, a lot of our guys want to take care of Christmas, too."

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed a defeat to Republicans seeking to throw out up to 2.5 million mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as they try to undo President Donald Trump's election loss, with the justices refusing to block the state from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory there. The court in a brief order rejected a request by U.S. congressman Mike Kelly, a Trump ally, and other Pennsylvania Republicans who filed a lawsuit after the Nov. 3 election arguing that the state's 2019 expansion of mail-in voting was illegal under state law. Pennsylvania was one of the pivotal states in the election, with Biden, a Democrat, defeating Trump after the Republican president won the state in 2016.

  • Food banks aren't the answer to hunger, researchers say

    Valerie Tarasuk wouldn’t be surprised if food charities receive record donations this holiday season. But she knows millions of Canadians will still go hungry. “Even before the pandemic, when we look at the data, food charities would, at most, have seen one-sixth of the people who were struggling — and we have no evidence to suggest that the help people get from those (organizations) is sufficient to meet their needs,” said Tarasuk, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto and the principal investigator for PROOF, an interdisciplinary research team investigating effective policy approaches to reduce food insecurity in Canada. In June, Statistics Canada reported that 14.6 per cent of Canadians (about 5.1 million people, or twice the population of Vancouver) had lacked food at least once in the previous month, a four per cent increase compared to 2018. And while that number is expected to surge as the pandemic drags on, hunger — a symptom of poverty, not a lack of food — has been on the rise for decades in Canada. It’s a social ill driven not only by decades of harmful policy choices, say Tarasuk and other researchers, but also by the stories Canadian media tells about why millions go hungry — and how Canadians with means should help. “Canadians are worried knowing that, with this pandemic, so many people have lost work, the prices of basic essentials are going up. Many of us are concerned about other people who are less well off, and that’s going to be portrayed (in media),” she said. “But with all this (media) focus on the public donating — as if it’s the public’s problem to fix this — where’s the conversation about federal responsibility to ensure that people have adequate income to meet basic needs?” An adequate income that’s out of reach for many, even if they are working. Wages are the main source of income for about 65 per cent of food-insecure households, according to 2018 data from Statistics Canada. Low-wage jobs and precarious work situations — including many roles that have proved to be essential during the pandemic, like grocery store workers, care-home attendants and delivery drivers — are to blame, Tarasuk said. The annual income for someone working full time at the minimum hourly wage (from $12.15 in Newfoundland and Labrador to $16 in Nunavut) is, on average, $27,600.  Nor is the burden evenly distributed. A 2019 report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives found those in Canada who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour (BIPOC) earned significantly less than their white counterparts, despite being slightly more active in the workforce. In 2015, white men earned on average $12,423 more each year than BIPOC men, while white women earned $4,943 more than BIPOC women, the report found. Women of all racial backgrounds earned, on average, well over $10,000 less than their male counterparts. Those income numbers are reflected in rates of food insecurity, with almost three times as many Black and Indigenous households being food insecure compared to white households. “We’ve seen for years now the increasing presence of those kinds of employment, so about two-thirds of households that were food insecure pre-pandemic were in the workforce but unable to manage because the amount of money they were getting for their work was insufficient to meet their needs,” Tarasuk explained. People on social assistance are at an even higher risk, she said. More than 60 per cent of people on welfare can’t afford enough food and other basic living costs. “When people compare social assistance benefit levels to the cost of food and shelter, typically, they find them wanting,” she said. For instance in B.C., a single person who could work received a welfare income of about $9,500 last year, while someone with disabilities received $15,200, according to Maytree, an anti-poverty advocacy organization. According to Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, the estimated annual cost of food alone for a single person in 2020 was roughly $3,350 based on pre-pandemic data. But these numbers are rarely part of the stories Canadians — and Canadian media — tell about hunger. “If you think about the messaging around food (charities), it’s doing a couple of things,” Tarasuk said.“It’s grossly misrepresenting the scale of the problem, but also badly misrepresenting the problem itself. If it’s framed as hunger — people are hungry, they need food, so give them food — it becomes a very simple thing (to solve).” That story misses the fact that if someone can’t afford food, they’re likely also struggling to meet other basic expenses, like rent or mortgages, utility bills or prescription medications, she said. However, the problematic impacts of this hunger-focused story go beyond omission and limit the range of acceptable — and politically feasible — solutions, explained Elaine Power, professor of food and gender studies at Queen’s University. Among the solutions that aren’t considered politically feasible is the implementation of adequate social supports. Those could include a universal basic income, she said — and that would mean increasing taxes, particularly for corporations and the wealthiest Canadians, to fund the system. There is precedent in Canada for an income-based approach to poverty and hunger reduction. In fact, the first food bank in Canada wasn’t established until 1981, in Edmonton. The country was in recession at the time, driving a surge of poverty, and the organization was created as a temporary emergency measure modelled off food banks in the United States. But when the economy picked up again, the social services that had helped alleviate poverty in Canada created after the Depression and the Second World War were never restored or adequately replaced. Instead, food banks and charities were left to fill in the cracks in Canadian society by keeping people fed, Power said. At the heart of the U.S. food charity model, now widespread in Canada, is a tight relationship between food producers — who, by design, produce more than they can sell — and the charities tasked with feeding hungry people, she said. It is literal, because many food charities rely on donations of cash and excess food, but the relationship also shaped the range of morally acceptable responses to both hunger and food waste. About 86 per cent of food waste in Canada is generated in the supply chain before it reaches consumers, according to a 2019 report by Second Harvest, a non-profit organization that recuperates food that would otherwise be wasted and distributes it to charities. The organization estimates that Canadian food waste generates 56.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually, or roughly a year’s worth of emissions for 12 million cars. “(Donating food to charities) is so simple, so immediate, it feels morally good,” said Power, and not just because the donation will help alleviate hunger. “It’s also morally good in the sense of not wasting food, and now we have this … other green moral imperative.” This approach is widespread in federal and provincial responses to hunger. For instance, since April, the federal government has announced $250 million in grants to help food charities purchase and distribute food, redirect food that would have otherwise been wasted to food charities and hire temporary help to replace volunteers. “The federal government is making it public policy to give money to support food charity as a response to this very, very serious problem. And that’s ridiculous,” said Tarasuk, the principal researcher at PROOF. And while this charity-based approach is necessary to meet Canadians’ immediate needs for food, Power said that it needs to remain an emergency measure. “(Food charities) serve too many purposes. They allow food companies to get rid of surpluses or things that couldn’t sell and be good corporate citizens. They allow workplaces to use volunteering as a kind of team-building. Even my kids, starting in junior kindergarten, they learn that this is how you be a good person — you bring food to the food bank,” she said. Food charities shouldn’t be normal or institutionalized — advocating for adequate wages and income supports and demanding that large food producers, processors and grocers stop wasting 8.8 million tonnes of food annually should, she said. Tarasuk agreed, saying it is not the public’s responsibility to alleviate hunger. It’s the government’s — and donating millions to charities isn’t enough, she added. Marc Fawcett-Atkinson / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada's National ObserverMarc Fawcett-Atkinson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer

  • Alberta imposes tough new restrictions in bid to curb soaring COVID-19 infections

    The Alberta government ordered the closure of all casinos and gyms, banned dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and imposed a mandatory provincewide mask requirement on Tuesday under new restrictions aimed at curbing the province's soaring COVID-19 infection rates.The province also banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings, and imposed mandatory work-from-home measures.Premier Jason Kenney says he recognizes the measures will change how Albertans celebrate Christmas.But they are necessary to slow the growth in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, he said, citing at-home social gatherings as the biggest single source of viral transmissions."If we relax the public health measures to permit large family gatherings in just three weeks' time, we will, without a shadow of a doubt, see a large increase in hospitalizations and fatalities," Kenney said at a news conference Tuesday."We simply cannot let this Christmas turn into a tragedy for many families." Both the masking mandate and the ban on social gatherings take effect immediately. The work-from-home measures — and other new restrictions — will go into effect at midnight on Sunday. Farms are excluded from the mask mandate.WATCH | Alberta premier says Christmas gatherings must be limited to one's own household:Indoor and outdoor social close contact will be limited to those in the same household, while people who live alone may still have up to two non-household close contacts.The ban on gatherings includes those in indoor workplaces, for example in lunchrooms. Workplace meetings will still be allowed but in-person attendance, under the restrictions, will be limited to the extent possible and physical distancing should be followed.Rising numbersOn Tuesday, the province reported 1,727 new cases of the illness and set another record with 20,388 active cases. Across the province, 654 people were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, including 112 in intensive care units.Another nine deaths were added to the toll on Tuesday, bringing the total to 640 since March.The hospitalization numbers have grown by 600 per cent since the last week of October, Kenney said."I also understand that to many people these policies, these restrictions, seem unjust," he said. "I've made no secret of the fact that Alberta's government has been reluctant to use extraordinary powers to damage or destroy livelihoods in this way."Kenney said his government sees the latest restrictions as the only way to try to bend the infection curve.'Devastating' measures"I know how devastating today's announcement and these measures are for tens of thousands of small business owners who have been coping through an impossibly difficult year, for hundreds of thousands of their employees and so many others who have found themselves without work," Kenney said."But we are now at a place where viral transmission is so widespread in the community that it does not any longer matter how careful business operators are. Because community transmission means that staff and clients, the general public, represent a risk of transmission."The mandatory restrictions will be in place for at least four weeks.The restrictions do not apply to service visits from caregivers, health- or child-care providers, or co-parenting arrangements.Retail businesses, as of Sunday, will be allowed to remain open but must reduce capacity to 15 per cent of the occupancy allowed under the fire code. Places of worship will face the same restriction. The closures taking effect at midnight Sunday include all: * Restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges and cafes to in-person service. Only takeout, curbside pickup and delivery services will be permitted. * Casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, racing entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs. * Recreational facilities such as fitness centres, recreation centres, pools, spas, gyms, studios, camps, indoor rinks and arenas. * Libraries, science centres, interpretive centres, museums, galleries, amusement parks and water parks. * Businesses offering personal and wellness services such as hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlours and massage businesses.Funerals and wedding ceremonies will be limited to 10 people.Regulated health services such as physiotherapy, social or protective services, shelters for vulnerable persons, emergency services and soup kitchens can remain open for in-person attendance.Hotels may remain open but must follow all relevant restrictions. Outdoor recreation is permitted but facilities with indoor space will be closed except for the washrooms.New support for small businessAt Tuesday's news conference, Doug Schweitzer, the minister of jobs, economy and innovation, said the government will expand the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant, with a new lower threshold and increased grant amounts."We have reports saying that 40 per cent of these small businesses may not be able to turn the lights back on if we don't provide them with supports," Schweitzer said. "That's the extent of what we're facing here in our province — 40 per cent may not come back, unless we step in and provide them with supports now."So that's why the premier, our cabinet, last night met as a team to try to figure out how we could support them to get them through to the other side."Businesses will be eligible to apply for a second payment through the program, for a total of up to $20,000 in potential funding each, up from the original $5,000.Up to 15,000 more businesses may be eligible for government funding, the province said in a news release.The program will also expand to include businesses that have experienced revenue losses of at least 30 per cent due to the pandemic, lowering the threshold from the former requirement of 40 per cent revenue losses.Pandemic hit hospitals hardThe spread of the virus and the surge in cases has hit hospitals hard. Edmonton alone has 357 patients being treated for COVID-19, including 66 in ICU beds, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health.The Royal Alexandra Hospital is currently caring for 102 COVID-19 patients, she said, and with 13 units on "outbreak" or "watch" status the entire hospital has been placed on "watch." .="This is a precautionary measure which brings enhanced measures to every unit not on an outbreak," she said. "Our hospitals, including the Royal Alex, continue to be safe places to receive care, but I know that staff and physicians are working under incredible stress.In the Edmonton zone, to make room for COVID-19 patients, hospitals will begin postponing up to 60 per cent of non-urgent scheduled surgeries that require hospital stays, Hinshaw said. Diagnostic imaging or other clinical support services could be reduced by as much as 40 per cent.A regional breakdown of active cases was: * Edmonton zone: 9,383 cases. * Calgary zone: 7,529 cases. * Central zone: 1,526 cases. * North zone: 1,212 cases. * South zone: 646 cases. * Unknown: 92 cases.Two weeks ago, the province imposed a 10-person limit on outdoor private social gatherings. Such gatherings will be banned under the new restrictions."Now, obviously people in a family household cohort can enjoy the outdoors together," Kenney said. "And I don't think any bylaw officer is going to ticket you if you say hi to your friends in passing as you pass them on the sidewalk or in the park, on the ski hill, or on an outdoor skating rink."But if you call up 20 of our closest personal friends and say let's … have some beers around the firepit, that is definitely a social gathering. So we ask people to apply a common-sense definition to what constitutes a social gathering. It's not incidentally crossing friends, family or acquaintances while outdoors."

  • 'I don't want us to lose anybody': Shamattawa grandfather fears for family after testing positive for COVID-19

    A grandfather in a northern Manitoba First Nation fears he'll soon lose someone he loves after he, his son, his daughter, his son-in-law and his two young grandchildren all tested positive for COVID-19."I don't want us to lose anybody here," said Roy Miles, who lives in Shamattawa First Nation, where cases of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in recent days.Miles lives in a home with 10 other people, including his children and grandchildren — a two-year-old boy and two-month-old girl. He started feeling sick on Wednesday and on Friday, he and his family found out they had COVID-19.On Monday, he said all the people in his home had tested positive, except for four residents who haven't sought testing yet."We need to flatten the curve [and] get this thing in control," he said.In the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 in Shamattawa have surged from only a few in mid-November to 195 as of Sunday evening. Dozens of people in the fly-in community of roughly 1,300 are now isolating elsewhere, and about 20 are in quarantine in the area's gymnasium."Every second day it goes up by 30 to 40 new cases," Miles said Monday.The Canadian Armed Forces announced Saturday it will sent six Canadian Rangers to the First Nation, which is about 745 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. But Chief Eric Redhead has said that won't be enough, as the community faces challenges like overcrowding in homes and elders falling ill."My fear is … losing people from this. [I have] more concern for the elders and for the people that are sick," Miles said.Housing shortageHousing issues in Shamattawa have made it more difficult for some to self-isolate, Miles said.Everyone in his house is self-isolating, but that makes life harder for his mother-in-law, who lives in a home with no heating system or hot water. She would often visit Miles's home to do laundry and use the washroom, he said, which she can't do now."They don't even have … bedroom doors, all they use is just blankets for doors. That's how bad it is," he said. "They look after their place, but still, they need hot water there and also heat."Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), which represents northern Manitoba First Nations, issued a statement Monday calling on Indigenous Services Canada and the Canada Housing and Mortgage Corporation to take immediate action to improve the housing situation."In some communities, we have heard of people covering bedroom doors with plastic to create a space where someone can self-isolate away from the rest of their loved ones," MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the news release."Many homes only have one bathroom so unfortunately, in some cases people are using pails within their rooms so they can keep themselves separated from others in the homes. This is extremely disappointing and impacts people's overall dignity and safety."The community only has winter roads that will soon be up and running, but it means there's only a short window when it will be safe to ship building supplies into the area, MKO said.Housing challenges are among the reasons it's essential to prioritize First Nations when planning the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, the group said in its release."We are urging both the province and feds to include us and create a seat for First Nations leadership and expertise at the tables they have created for developing vaccine rollout plans," Settee said.'Really stressful'Miles said so far his symptoms have not gotten much worse or better since first arising on Wednesday. He lost his appetite but his fatigue has lifted somewhat, he said."It's really stressful — not only for me, a lot of people," he said about being sick. "Even to get the essential stuff from the store, it's pretty hard."The six Canadian Rangers are expected to arrive in the community soon, and stay for a 30-day period.They'll help with providing essentials such as food, firewood and care packages, as well as logistical and general support like transportation assistance, resupply and humanitarian assistance.

  • COVID-19: l’Ontario souffle un peu, mardi

    Le nombre de cas quotidiens de la COVID-19 et de décès causés par le virus en Ontario observe une légère baisse, mardi, selon le plus récent bilan de la santé publique. La province rapporte 1 676 nouvelles infections au coronavirus dépistées lundi, alors que ce nombre se situait entre 1 800 et 1 900 au cours des sept derniers jours. Par ailleurs, la santé publique déplore 10 décès survenus lundi en raison du virus. Le nombre de décès quotidiens causés par la COVID-19 se situe au-dessus de la vingtaine depuis la dernière semaine.  En tout, 130 910 cas de COVID-19 ont été répertoriés en Ontario depuis le mois de janvier 2020. Quant aux décès, 3 808 Ontariens ont perdu la vie aux mains du coronavirus, dont 2 396 résidents de foyers de soins de longue durée et huit employés de ces établissements.  Lundi, 794 personnes atteintes du virus étaient hospitalisées, dont 219 aux soins intensifs.  Parmi ceux-ci, 132 patients étaient sous respirateur.  Actuellement en province, 84,8 % des personnes ayant contracté la COVID-19 sont considérées comme guéries.  Le premier ministre Doug Ford n’a pas tenu sa conférence de presse quotidienne, mardi. Il a plutôt prévu faire une visite d’un centre de recherche du Réseau universitaire de santé et y inspecter l’équipement nécessaire à l’entreposage des vaccins contre la COVID-19. La stratégie de vaccination des aînés en foyers de soins de longue durée dépendra fortement de ce genre d’installations, puisque les doses doivent être conservées à une froide température.  Émilie Pelletier, journaliste, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Droit

  • Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed.

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and his allies say their lawsuits aimed at subverting the 2020 election and reversing his loss to Joe Biden would be substantiated, if only judges were allowed to hear the cases. There is a central flaw in the argument. Judges have heard the cases and have been among the harshest critics of the legal arguments put forth by Trump's legal team, often dismissing them with scathing language of repudiation. This has been true whether the judge has been appointed by a Democrat or a Republican, including those named by Trump himself. The judicial rulings that have rejected Trump's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have underscored not only the futility of the lame-duck president's brazen attempt to sabotage the people's will but also the role of the courts in checking his unprecedented efforts to stay in power. The rebukes have not stopped the litigation. On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history. The high court on Tuesday separately rejected another plea to intervene in the election, from Pennsylvania Republicans who wanted the court to undo the certification of Biden's victory in the state. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker threw out a lawsuit challenging Michigan's election results that had been filed two days after the state certified the results for Biden. Parker, appointed by President Barack Obama, said the case embodied the phrase “This ship has sailed." "This lawsuit seems to be less about achieving the relief plaintiffs seek ... and more about the impact of their allegations on people’s faith in the democratic process and their trust in our government.” The lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of voters claimed Biden benefited from fraud, alleging, as in much of the other litigation, a massive Democrat-run conspiracy to shift the results. It sought to reverse the certification and impound all voting machines for inspection — “relief that is stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach,” the judge said. “Plaintiffs ask this court to ignore the orderly statutory scheme established to challenge elections and to ignore the will of millions of voters. This, the court cannot, and will not, do,” she said. “The people have spoken.” Her ruling stands alongside others in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada that have a common thread: They all rejected Trump's claims. Even in the face of these losses in court, Trump has contended that, in fact, he won the election. And he's moved out of the courts to directly appeal to lawmakers as his losses mount. He brought Michigan lawmakers to the White House in a failed bid to set aside the vote tally, and phoned Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, asking him to order a special legislative session to overturn the states results. Kemp refused. Trump also called Pennsylvania Republican House Speaker Bryan Cutler, who said state law did not give the legislature the power to overturn the will of voters. And Trump tweeted in all caps, “I WON THE ELECTION, BIG.” While that is not the case, what is true is that Trump is rapidly running out of legal runway. Out of roughly 50 lawsuits filed, more than 35 have been dropped or dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court was expected to weigh in later this week in a case from Pennsylvania. A great deal of the lawsuits highlight a lack of understanding of how elections actually work. In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by President George W. Bush, dismissed a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell, who was dropped from the Trump legal team a few weeks ago but has still continued to spread faulty election claims. The lawsuit claimed widespread fraud meant to illegally manipulate the vote count in favour of Biden. The suit said the scheme was carried out in different ways, including ballot stuffing, votes flipped by the election system from Trump to Biden and problems with absentee ballots. The judge summarily rejected those claims. Batten said the lawsuit sought “perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election.” He said the lawsuit sought to ignore the will of voters in Georgia, which certified the state for Biden again Monday after three vote counts. “They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of two-and-a-half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do,” Batten said. Trump has appointed more than 150 federal court judges who have been confirmed by the Senate and pushed through three Supreme Court justices. Much like Trump, his lawyers try to blame the political leanings of the judge after their legal arguments are flayed. When a federal appeals panel in Philadelphia rejected Trump’s election challenge just five days after it reached the court, Trump legal advisor Jenna Ellis called their work a product of “the activist judicial machinery in Pennsylvania.” But Trump appointed the judge who wrote the Nov. 27 opinion. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the president. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote as the 3rd U.S. Circuit panel refused to stop the state from certifying its results for Democrat Joe Biden, a demand he called “breathtaking.” All three of the panel members were appointed by Republican presidents. And they were upholding the decision of a fourth Republican, U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative jurist and Federalist Society member. Brann had called the campaign’s legal case, which was argued in court by Rudy Giuliani, a “haphazard” jumble that resembled “Frankenstein’s monster.” In state courts, too, the lawsuits have failed. In Arizona on Friday, Judge Randall Warner, an independent appointed in 2007 by Democratic former Gov. Janet Napolitano, threw out a bid to undo Biden's victory. Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward challenged of ballots in metro Phoenix that were duplicated because voters’ earlier ballots were damaged or could not be run through tabulators. Warner wrote: “There is no evidence that the inaccuracies were intentional or part of a fraudulent scheme. They were mistakes. And given both the small number of duplicate ballots and the low error rate, the evidence does not show any impact on the outcome.” In Nevada on Friday, Judge James Todd Russell in Carson City ruled that attorneys for Republican electors failed to provide clear or convincing evidence of fraud or illegality. Nevada judges are nonpartisan. But Russell's father was a Republican governor of the state from 1951-59. ___ White reported from Detroit. Associated Press Writers Kate Brumback in Atlanta; Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix; Ken Ritter in Las Vegas; and Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia contributed to this report. Colleen Long And Ed White, The Associated Press

  • Drainage Act for Wardsville?

    SOUTHWEST MIDDLESEX - A budget meeting held Wednesday, 2 December 2020 saw council and staff inch closer to finalizing the 2021 budget. The largest decision of the evening related to finding a fix for storm water struggles in Wardsville, and council hopes that the Drainage Act can come into play to save the township some money on what would otherwise be a multi-million dollar project.  Council moved to initiate a petition under Section 4 of the Drainage Act as the road authority for the village of Wardsville. This effectively distributes the costs amongst landowners in Wardsville, instead of the general taxpayers across the entire township. As the road authority, the municipality would be assessed a significant portion. The County, who owns two roads in the community (Longwoods Rd. and Haggerty Rd.), would hypothetically be assessed for their portion as well, explained Public Works staff.  Part of the Drainage Act involves public meetings, where staff meet with all affected landowners for feedback. “There would be no direct assessment to people,” said Public Works manager Greg Storms. “There would be a process to find out what residents really want to do with their drainage problems. It will bring information back to this council table, and if that process determines that nobody wants to do anything about drainage, I think that discussion needs to happen at council.” Coun. Martin Vink, who voted against the motion, believes that more work should be done to improve the sparse drainage infrastructure that already exists in Wardsville.  “My point has always been that I like to see the same sort of services across the municipality. If you have a drain that’s in Glencoe, and it’s not working, are you going to ask for a municipal drain? I don’t think so, it’s going to be fixed.” Moving on with other budget items, council voted to drop the paving of the municipal parking lot in Glencoe from this budget.  “I think that is more of a want, not a need,” explained Coun. Doug Bartlett, who seconded the motion. Council will reconvene Wednesday, 16 December 2020 to continue with budget deliberations.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Strathroy star commits to NCAA basketball

    STRATHROY - While pandemic rules put a hard stop to many local youth sports leagues, the breadth of young talent from the township continues to grow. Miranda VanderWal of Strathroy is a breakout star centre with the Southwest Academy basketball programme in Ontario, but in 2021 she’ll be trading in her jersey for the green-and-white of the University of North Dakota. VanderWal verbally committed to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks women’s basketball programme last month. “I’m excited to add a player that we feel will more than live up to the legacy of great post players that UND has produced,” said Mallory Bernhard, head coach of the university’s women’s basketball programme. The team is part of the NCAA Division I Big Sky Conference, and went 15-15 during the 2019/20 regular season. The 6’6” centrewoman will add some inside height and scoring power to the university squad, averaging 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game at Southwest Academy.  “With her size, the level of coaching she’s received and the level of competition she’s faced, she is ready for Division I,” confirmed coach Bernhard. VanderWal has represented Team Ontario at the U15 & U17 Canadian Championships, winning a silver medal in 2017. “If there is a season in Ontario, she is poised for a breakout,” added Bernhard. Although her Ontario basketball season has come to a halt this year, VanderWal continues to train while hoping for a chance to get back on the court. “Although unconventional with the pandemic, we really hope we can get some competition in this year as Miranda is poised to help lead our programme to take another step forward,” said Southwest Academy Head Coach Rob Angione. He added, “Miranda will bring so much to the UND community and couldn’t think of a better situation or colour for Miranda to dawn in 2021 and beyond.” VanderWal joins fellow Canadian Allie McCarthy (Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada/Lincoln Prep) in the group of new signings. Her intended major is nursing. McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Chris Hillman's musical life from Byrds to Burritos and more

    LOS ANGELES — Tom Petty once described him as one of rock music's most well-kept secrets, and Chris Hillman is fine with that. Fifty-one years after he picked up his first guitar, Hillman says music was never about becoming rich and famous, something he mocked in the whimsical 1967 hit “So You Want to Be a Rock and Roll Star” that he co-wrote with fellow bandmate Roger McGuinn for the Byrds. It was never about getting into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, either, although Hillman, McGuinn and their fellow Byrds are there, too. That's thanks in large part to the group having laid the groundwork for the musical subgenres folk-rock and country-rock in the late 1960s with songs like Hillman's “Between Time,” that put a driving, rock-based melody to a country heartbreak ballad, and the band's interpretation of songs like Bob Dylan's “Mr. Tambourine Man" that famously featured McGuinn's jangling, 12-string electric guitar. None of it was deliberate, but organic, Hillman says now, explaining how he went through a half-century of performance simply pursuing the music that he loved, from bluegrass to folk to country to rock. “I just had such a passion for the music," he said by phone recently from his sun-dappled hillside home overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Ventura, California. “I never thought I would get paid," added Hillman, a friendly, modest man of 76. "I was just having so much fun.” That passion is revealed in his just-published memoir “Time Between: My Life as a Byrd, Burrito Brother, and Beyond." It recounts how a carefree surfer kid from a small California beach town had his idyllic 1950s life redirected at age 15 when his mother, having given in to his repeated pleas, bought him a $10 guitar during a shopping trip to Tijuana, Mexico, with the promise that if he actually learned to play the thing she'd eventually help him get a better one. Not that he didn't face and overcome plenty of dark moments over the succeeding half-century, beginning with the first and probably darkest, his beloved father's suicide when Hillman was just 16. In the following years he'd see numerous friends fall victim to what he calls the hedonistic lifestyle that lured so many musicians of his generation. Most prominent of them was likely Gram Parsons, who played with Hillman in both the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers and died in a California desert hotel room of a drug overdose at age 26. A few years before, Parsons and Hillman had written the song “Sin City," a searing indictment of the Los Angeles music scene's dark side of money, drugs and fame in those years with the words, “On the 31st floor, a gold-plated door, won't keep out the Lord's burning rain." Hillman, who credits his Christian faith with steering him past much of that tumult, doesn't go into great detail about those moments in the book other than to observe that Parsons and others made bad choices. “I didn’t want to write about somebody with a drug habit or finding them passed out or dying,” he says, adding he warned his publisher not to expect that. “I’m not going to hand you a rock and roll salacious book because I didn’t really live my life like that," he says he told them. One could make the case that enough others already have, which is one of the things he says inspired him to begin his own book. “A lot of people would write things who were not even around or alive at that point in time,” he says. “One book out, the guy never even talked to me.” Initially he thought his would be something to set the record straight for his children and grandchildren. But as he progressed he began to see it as a story of redemption that might have broader appeal. It tells how his mother held the family together after his father's death, moving them from the bucolic San Diego-area beach town of Rancho Santa Fe to Los Angeles and, soon after, how she had enough faith in her still-teenage son to allow his return back so he could join the Scottsboro Squirrel Barkers, San Diego's hottest bluegrass band at the time. By this point he'd become skilled on both guitar and mandolin and he played the latter with the Squirrel Barkers, whose members also included Eagles co-founder Bernie Leadon at one time. After moving on to another bluegrass ensemble he returned to Los Angeles, where he'd pick up the bass guitar this time and join the Byrds. Soon they were making country-rock and folk-rock history with songs like “Eight Miles High” and “I'll Feel a Whole Lot Better." Over the years he would play in eight different bands alongside a veritable Who's Who of LA musicians of the time, including David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Richie Furay. “Roger asked me six months ago, 'How many bands were you in?' he says of McGuinn. “I said eight. He said, ‘That’s unbelievable.’ “I guess I kept all the insane people sane. That was my job in the band,” he says, laughing heartily before quickly adding, “No, just kidding.” Staying close to home with his wife, Connie, these days because of the pandemic, he recently performed a concert from his office with his old Desert Rose Band mates Herb Pederson and John Jorgenson, at which he also offered signed books for sale. He'll do a live-streamed show sponsored by the Grammy Museum on Wednesday, but he's anxious to get back in front of live audiences. He recently took part in a “car concert” at the Ventura County Fairgrounds but says that just wasn't the same. “I’m singing and all I hear are car horns. That was their applause,” he says, laughing again. “They're going beep, beep, beep and I'm going, 'Oh God, I hope that's not my last live performance.'” . “ John Rogers, The Associated Press

  • Amid the gloom, savings rates move higher as lockdowns put a chill on spending

    Since the pandemic lockdowns began, Daniel Bilton says his expenses have dropped by about $500 per month after cutting back on driving, transit and eating out at restaurants. For the first time in his life, that unused money is piling up in his bank account and he’s considering what to do with it.“When I look at my bank account, I notice I’m just not spending that much,” says the 24-year old from Mississauga, Ont. “The money is just kind of sitting there right now -- honestly I should look more into investing it.”Bilton's not alone. As Canadians settle into long-term life under the pandemic, some of those who’ve managed to hold on to employment say they’ve bolstered their approach to saving money. A survey by the Canadian Payroll Association found that the number of workers able to save at least five per cent of their paycheques grew to 62 per cent in 2020, up from 59 per cent in 2019. And it found the proportion of Canadians living precariously from paycheque to paycheque dropped by six per cent this year.The numbers come as Statistics Canada reported in July that it expects roughly 50 per cent of consumers to spend less on eating out, less than 40 per cent to spend less on entertainment and around 30 percent to spend less on clothing and apparel.That leaves a chunk of Canadians wondering how they should use that money for the first time.Bilton has since left his job in audio and video equipment because of the second wave, but says his mindset around saving money has changed because of the pandemic. He even sold items like his Macbook and Nintendo Switch because he only works from home on his desktop and exclusively plays video games remotely with friends, as they can’t come over anymore.“It’s definitely made me want to save more money because getting a job is becoming a bit rare,” says Bilton. He says graduates from his college program in TV and film usually have an easy time finding work, but his industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.Lola Hidalgo, who started working from home in Burlington, Ont., says the pandemic has had a noticeable effect on her expenses as well.Hidalgo used to commute to St. Catharines, Ont., while her husband would commute to Toronto. The pair now spend less on gas and transit as they work from home, while also choosing to cook at home more often.Hidalgo says they immediately noticed the extra cash when the pandemic started and decided to invest in tech stocks -- a venture that has proven successful for the couple. There were some expenses as well, including hundreds of dollars spent on setting up a system of security cameras around their home.She says the pandemic has had a net-positive effect on their finances, adding that she was lucky to have a home office prior to the pandemic and didn’t have to spend the money to establish one. “We’re definitely fortunate, but we do know that anything could change at any time,” adds Hidalgo.Rather than change her approach to saving, Hidalgo says the pandemic has strengthened the values she learned from her father, who owned a business. “We definitely feel like it’s important to have savings to fall back on, whether something happens to my husband or I.” For Hidalgo, that translated into having a year’s worth of emergency funds tucked away for a worst case scenario. She says she’s thankful to be one of the lucky ones who’ve managed to hold on to remote work while continuing to work on saving money.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Salmaan Farooqui, The Canadian Press

  • Tuesday's safe harbour deadline is boost for Biden

    WASHINGTON — A deadline set Tuesday under federal law essentially locks in President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, even though President Donald Trump is still falsely claiming he won reelection. Other than Wisconsin, every state appears to have met the safe harbour deadline, which means Congress has to accept the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. Those votes will elect Biden as the country's next president. It's called a safe harbour provision because it’s a kind of insurance policy by which a state can insulate its electoral votes against challenges in Congress by finishing up certification of the results and any state court legal challenges by the deadline, which this year is Tuesday. “What federal law requires is that if a state has completed its post-election certification by Dec. 8, Congress is required to accept those results,” said Rebecca Green, an election law professor at the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Electoral College is a creation of the Constitution, but Congress sets the date for federal elections and, in the case of the presidency, determines when presidential electors gather in state capitals to vote. In 2020, that date is Dec. 14. The safe harbour deadline is six days earlier. By the end of the day, every state is expected to have made its election results official, awarding 306 electoral votes to Biden and 232 to Trump. The attention paid to the normally obscure safe harbour provision is a function of Trump's unrelenting efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election. He has refused to concede, made unsupported claims of fraud and called on Republican lawmakers in key states to appoint electors who would vote for him even after those states have certified a Biden win. But Trump's arguments have gone nowhere in court in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Most of his campaign's lawsuits in state courts challenging those Biden victories have been dismissed, with the exception of Wisconsin, where a hearing is scheduled for later this week. Like the others, the lawsuit does not appear to have much chance of succeeding, but because it was filed in accordance with state procedures for challenging election results, “it's looking to me like Wisconsin is going to miss the safe harbour deadline because of that,” said Edward Foley, a professor of election law at Ohio State University's Moritz School of Law. Judge Stephen Simanek, appointed to hear the case, has acknowledged that the case would push the state outside the electoral vote safe harbour. Missing the deadline won't deprive Wisconsin of its 10 electoral votes. Biden electors still will meet in Madison on Monday to cast their votes and there's no reason to expect that Congress won't accept them. In any case, Biden would still have more than the 270 votes he needs even without Wisconsin's. But lawmakers in Washington could theoretically second-guess the slate of electors from any state that misses the Dec. 8 deadline, Foley said. Already one member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., has said he will challenge electoral votes for Biden on Jan. 6. Brooks would need to object in writing and be joined by at least one senator. If that were to happen, both chambers would debate the objections and vote on whether to sustain them. But unless both houses agreed to the objections, they would fail. The unwillingness of Trump and his supporters to concede is “dangerous because in an electoral competition, one side wins, one side loses and it's essential that the losing side accepts the winner’s victory. What is really being challenged right now is our capacity to play by those rules," Foley said. The safe harbour provision played a prominent role in the Bush v. Gore case after the 2000 presidential election. The Supreme Court shut down Florida’s state-court-ordered recount because the safe harbour deadline was approaching. The court's opinion was issued Dec. 12, the deadline in 2000. Vice-President Al Gore conceded the race to George W. Bush, then the Texas governor, the next day. In his dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer said the deadline that really mattered was the day on which the Electoral College was scheduled to meet. Whether there was time to conduct a recount by then “is a matter for the state courts to determine,” Breyer wrote. When Florida's electoral votes, decisive in Bush's victory, reached Congress, several Black House members protested, but no senators joined in. It was left to Gore, who presided over the count as president of the Senate, to gavel down the objections from his fellow Democrats. Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

  • When vaccination is available, get it: Colby

    Chatham-Kent’s top doc wants to reassure residents that there is no reason to fear the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine despite the speed at which it was developed. On Thursday, the United Kingdom officially approved the Pfizer vaccine which will be distributed to its residents shortly. Canada followed suit, announcing on Monday it will dole out its first batch of Pfizer vaccines next week. “The notion that vaccines are not safe is really not a genuine worry in most instances,” said Dr. David Colby. Colby said one vaccine, Moderna’s, was developed in 48 hours. “And all of the rest of the time has been taken up by these rigorous testing protocols that are very robust. So I don't think that people should be hesitant at all about having the vaccines as soon as they are approved,” he said. Colby said the vaccine testing program is a multiphase “rigorous” program. Phase 1 tests immune responses and in Phase 2 it is given to volunteers for a comprehensive safety study that ensures the vaccine is safe for individuals to take. Phase 3 determines whether the vaccine works to decrease the risk of disease.  “But the safety data collection not only continues on in Phase 3 to get a lot higher numbers and more robust data but it continues after the vaccine has been approved. There is a very robust adverse effects reporting system in both Canada and the United States,” he said. Colby did say he would like to have received the vaccine sooner rather than later.  It is still unclear at this point how distribution will happen and if local health units will get any say in the priorities. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, has suggested that local needs do need to be taken into account when coming up with a distribution plan. “But I think everybody agrees that the people who are at the highest risk of mortality if they get COVID-19 should be first in line. And then we start thinking about people that have the greatest potential to actually spread it,” Colby said. He added hospital staff would be a very high priority, especially after looking at what happened at University Hospital, London, where 124 cases, infecting both staff and patients, were reported. Nine patients reportedly died from the outbreak. “Whether this is going to be dictated at a provincial level with a policy across Ontario, or whether there's going to be local discretion ... those principles will be adhered to because they just make sense.”Jenna Cocullo, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chatham Voice

  • First Nations schools embrace distance-ed

    CHIPPEWAS OF THE THAMES - While many Ontario parents continue to worry about Covid-19 cases in public schools, students at Antler River Elementary  School aren’t back to in-person classes yet. Instead, the Chippewas of the Thames school has opted for a primarily remote learning model that includes weekly one-on-one meetings by appointment with student’s homeroom teachers.  Principal Vick Slay says this learning model has actually helped some of his students succeed academically by removing some of the negative facets of attending in-person classes, such as distractions, bullying, and self-esteem issues. “We’re noticing students with academic challenges have improved, because they’re not in class and dealing with those social pressures,” says Slay.  As reliable internet connection is a challenge for many families on the First Nation, physical work packets are being prepared in advance and sent home with students each week.  About 80% of students are taking advantage of the one-on-one appointments, according to the school.  Back in the spring, those same work packets were mailed out via Canada Post. The school was closed down just after March Break due to the growing severity of the pandemic. “At first, everyone was excited to have a week off,” he recalled. One week turned into two, and then three. At that point, teachers came into the school for one day to assemble and distribute work packets. In June, the school held a brief, socially-distanced ceremony for 16 graduating grade eight students. “It was an awesome day,” said Slay. “We really wanted to show recognition for those kids. They worked really hard.” Helping students get there is an important goal for Slay. Sobering statistics from C.D. Howe Institute show that just 48% of First Nations Canadians in their early 20s living on a reserve have finished high school, compared to more than 90 per cent of non-Indigenous Canadians. Additionally, transportation continues to be a challenge for some students as busses aren’t running regularly. “I’d say about 90% (of parents) are bringing their kids, but we have CYW’s or teaching staff who are also available to pick up students,” says the principal.  Standing Stone School on Oneida of the Thames also resumed in September using a distance learning model.  On 12 November 2020, Chief and Council approved the extension of the distance learning model until the end of January 2021. The school’s principal declined to provide comment.   McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Rockets add coach with AHL experience, sign two additional players

    STRATHROY - The Jr. B Strathroy Rockets announced the signing of two players - one new, and one returning - and added some experience to the coaching staff as well in preparation for a modified 2021 season. A third goaltender, Michael Simpson, is joining the squad. A 10th-round draft pick for the Peterborough Petes (OHL) in 2019, Simpson enjoyed a stellar season with the Pete’s U18 AAA team. He currently resides in London. Normally the team would sign two goalies and affiliate a third from Junior C or Midget in case someone is injured. This year, the team is unable to affiliate players due to COVID-19 rules, but roster size has expanded to 25. Simpson could end up heading back to Peterborough when the OHL season starts, but goaltenders Josh Diamond and Gordie O’Dwyer are also here to stop shots. Meanwhile, returning forward Jordan D’Intino played an impactful 2019/20 season in Strathroy, netting 32 points during the regular season. The 17-year-old (2003 birth year) from London was taken by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL) in last year’s draft. He was also selected to play in the GOJHL Future Stars game. Another familiar face, Patrick McNiell, has been added to the team’s coaching staff. McNiell played with the Rockets back in 2002/03 before being selected 1st overall in the 2003 OHL Priority Selection by the Saginaw Spirit. McNiell played four seasons in Saginaw,  Michigan, and won gold medals with Team Ontario during the 2004 World U17 Hockey Challenge, and with Team Canada during the 2004 World Juniors. He was drafted 118th overall in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals, and spent the next few seasons playing in the AHL where he won two Calder Cups. Since 2015, McNiell has been playing in the DEL, a professional ice hockey league in Germany. McNiell joins an experienced coaching staff under the team’s new head coach Jason Williams.  “Anytime you can add another coach with a playing resume like Patrick’s to go along with what we currently have, and whose values and beliefs are in line with what we are trying to do here in Strathroy, you make it happen,” stated Director of Hockey Operations / General Manager Kent Coleman.  McKinley Leonard-Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    * Ottawa has 18 new COVID-19 cases. * Renfrew County has set another daily record with 19 new cases.Today's Ottawa updateOttawa Public Health (OPH) reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and no more deaths. OPH has declared 50 more cases resolved.The capital remains in the orange zone on Ontario's pandemic scale. Numbers to watch29.5: The number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, up slightly from Monday.1.06: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), remains just above the target of 1.30: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, unchanged from Monday.Across the regionNineteen more people have tested positive in Renfrew County, breaking Monday's one-day record for new cases in that region. They're all in the Pembroke, Ont., area, and all resulted from community spread, according to the region's health unit.One more person has died from COVID-19 in western Quebec, and 18 more have tested positive in that region.

  • Moncton, firefighters agree on new contract and avoid binding arbitration

    Moncton council has approved a new contract with the city's firefighters, reaching an agreement without using a binding arbitration system the city and other municipalities say needs to be changed. The agreement with IAFF Local 999 was ratified by a unanimous council vote Monday.It provides 2.25 per cent wage increases annually for 111 firefighters and officers. The four year contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020.Ashley Graham, president of IAFF Local 999, said negotiations started in February and continued through the pandemic.Speaking before the vote, he urged councillors to approve the contract."It shows how we can work cooperatively and build on the future of Moncton," Graham said. Coun. Bryan Butler said it's great that both the city and the union were able to reach a deal without resorting to binding arbitration. "It just goes to show that when we all sit down and try to do what's best for everybody, in Moncton we always work it out," Butler said. The union, as well as other municipal fire and police unions, have opposed changes to the binding arbitration process the cities in the province want enacted. Under the Industrial Relations Act, unionized municipal firefighters and police cannot strike if they can't reach a negotiated contract.Instead, the sides enter binding arbitration with a panel that considers how to set pay, often by considering salaries of police and firefighters in similar communities in the province. Municipalities argue the process has led to unsustainable wage increases, while unions say the process works and is a fair tradeoff for not being able to strike. A bill to amend the process to require an arbitrator to consider a municipality's ability to pay for any wage increases was introduced by the Progressive Conservative government in 2019. The proposed legislation died when the provincial election was called, though similar legislation has been reintroduced. It has yet to pass.Mayor Dawn Arnold, in a news release about the agreement, reiterated the city's support for changes to binding arbitration. Moncton's 2020 budget included $50,000 city staff said was to cover the cost of binding arbitration if it was required.Moncton's last collective agreement reached in 2016 saw wage increases of 2.97 per cent annually for four years, similar to increases in Fredericton and Saint John.At the time, Moncton staff said the city agreed to the increases to avoid binding arbitration."We knew our outcome would be the same or worse if we went through the costly arbitration process," said then-city manager Jacques Dubé in February 2016.

  • How to make a realistic Lamborghini cake | Huracan EVO Spyder

    Natalie Sideserf of Sideserf Cake Studio in Austin, Texas creates a realistic Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder CAKE!

  • Montague reeve on 2nd draft budget, township roof replacement

    COVID-19 may have affected many aspects of our lives, but Montague Reeve Bill Dobson said it hasn’t touched the township budget for 2021. “It has definitely not affected the budget. We were reimbursed with (government) funding. (Montague does not) have any recreation facilities that we had to close and not get any income from,” Dobson said. Township treasurer Andrew Hodge said that the proposed 2021 budget will maintain the township’s service levels. The second draft budget is to be presented with updates from the Nov. 24 meeting, and an increase or decrease has not yet been determined, according to the reeve. It was suggested during council meetings that the second draft be presented early next year, once items that will affect the final tax rate such as the education, county tax rates and the Smiths Falls water and sewer rates for 2021 are known. The first draft proposed a two per cent overall increase for next year’s budget. A notable increase includes recreation allocations of $202,990 (last year’s was $159,000) due to septic replacement at Rosedale Hall, tabbed at $50,000. On the other hand, the allocation for street lights has gone down from $28,500 to just $7,000 for next year. Three-year street light payments were finally paid off in 2020, so it was not included in the 2021 budget. As per township personnel policy, staff salaries will increase 0.7 per cent to compensate for the cost of living, which uses data from Statistics Canada, according to Hodge. Council also discussed the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) funding, worth $100,000. Staff recommended that the funds be used to replace the township office roof. “The roof is an immediate health and safety hazard in the township office. There has been ingress of water due to various leaks over a period of time and there are potential issues with air quality and mould in the building,” according to township documents.  Additionally, “the current repairs will not last beyond 2021. This means that tendering for this project must begin shortly to ensure the project is complete for 2021.”Yona Harvey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Smiths Falls Record News

  • Marijuana is now Maine's biggest agricultural commodity

    PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is known for its wild blueberries and potatoes but marijuana has surpassed them to become the state’s most valuable crop.Medical marijuana sales totalled $221.8 million from January through October, more than double what had been sold by the same time last year, the Portland Press Herald reported, based on state sales tax figures. That compares to $184.1 million for potatoes, $123.6 million for milk and $26 million for blueberries in 2019.The pandemic didn’t slow down sales of weed.“What we’ve learned is that no matter what, Americans are going to get their cannabis, alcohol, baking supplies and cars, regardless of the economy,” said Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group.Maine recorded more than $100 million in sales last year, the first time Maine was able to tabulate all legal medical marijuana sales. Year-to-date sales in 2020 show the market has doubled yet again, growing 152%.The figures include sales from Maine’s eight medical marijuana dispensaries and a network of almost 3,000 registered caregivers serving about 65,000 certified medical marijuana patients. Maine only began tracking sales tax data for caregivers last year.The state’s year-to-date numbers do not include recreational marijuana, which totalled $1.4 million in October, the first month stores opened. The recreational market was limited by a relatively small number of store openings and widespread supply shortages and purchase limits. In contrast, medical marijuana sales in October totalled $22 million.A lot of medical marijuana patients are “looking for relief” from the anxiety of the pandemic, said Eric Maxim, a China resident and caregiver of seven years who opened Cannamax in Augusta in October 2019."We saw the lockdown coming and didn’t know what to expect, but our business has continued to grow throughout,” said Maxim, who launched the store with his wife.The Associated Press