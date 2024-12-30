Dementia campaigner made MBE in New Year Honours

A woman who has campaigned for greater support for footballers with dementia has been appointed MBE in the New Year Honours.

Penelope Watson, from Tollerton in Nottinghamshire, is the wife of former England international football player Dave Watson, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2014.

The 74-year-old is being recognised for her services to dementia care in football, including her campaign for professional clubs to create memory clubs.

She said: "I don't do any of this for the glory or the reward but it's heartening to see the wider issue being recognised.

Successful campaign

"If there is something I let myself feel proud about it is the help we have been able to secure for so many families."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Watson has also campaigned alongside the family of former striker Jeff Astle who died from a degenerative brain condition in 2002.

They were successful in convincing the Professional Football Association (PFA) to set up a separate department to help those who were suffering as a result of their loved ones being diagnosed with dementia.

Elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, honours have also been handed out to people for their contributions to society.

David Nunn, 76, from Kimberley, has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his work in recording the names of those from the county who died in the First World War.

His work has also recently expanded to include fatalities from the Second World War.

He said: "I am surprised, pleased and very honoured, not just for myself for but for the team who have helped me.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This always seemed to me the last chance to tell these stories, more often than not untold stories, of those who had made the ultimate sacrifice in confronting tyranny."

Other recipients of the BEM include Jatrupe Binning for services to the community in Tuxford and Suzey Joseph, homeless health clinical lead at Nottingham CityCare, for services to tackling homeslessness.

Kelvin Langford also receives a BEM for services to the veteran community in Newark while Margaret Waring, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, is awarded for services to people with disabilities or social care needs.

Chef de mission for Paralympics GB Penny Briscoe, from Nottingham, has become an OBE in recognition of her services to Paralympic sport.

Meanwhile, Carl Cavers, founder of the Sumo Group, has been appointed OBE for services to the video games industry.

Follow BBC Nottingham on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210.

More on this story