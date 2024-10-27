Demi Lovato mourns death of newborn niece: 'I'll be your auntie forever'

The Lovato family is in mourning.

Demi Lovato's younger sister, Madison De La Garza, revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that her newborn daughter died on Sept. 27 following an emergency C-section. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl," De La Garza, 22, wrote.

Lovato responded to De La Garza's post in the comments section with an emotional message addressed to her late niece.

"I love you so much Xiomara," Lovato wrote. "An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever. 💔"

The "You'll Be OK, Kid" singer shared an additional tribute to baby Xiomara on her Instagram Stories.

"RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara," Lovato wrote. "I'm so grateful I got to hold you … I love you so much @maddelagarza."

Lovato's other family members shared their grief on De La Garza's post.

"They say when you meet your grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can't explain in words," Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza, wrote. "I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL 'Grandma D'.🕊️"

Lovato and De La Garza's older sister Dallas penned a heartbreaking poem for her message.

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday. I'll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away," Dallas wrote. "Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we'll come and see you, it just might take some time.

"Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I'll be taking one for z ♥️"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Demi Lovato mourns death of newborn niece in emotional post