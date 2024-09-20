Demi Lovato Reveals She's Writing Nothing but 'Love' and 'Sexy Songs' for New Album: 'I'm in This Really Good Place'

Lovato released their last studio album, 'Holy Fvck,' in August 2022

Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Demi Lovato in New York City on Sept. 19, 2024

These days, Demi Lovato is feeling inspired to write about love.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Sept. 19, the "Cool for the Summer" singer confirmed she's working on a new album — and provided some insight as to what that might look like.

"It's true. I'm working on new music. I'm kind of figuring out my sound right now," Lovato, 32, told the host.

They continued, "I don't know when it'll come out but it'll come out when I'm ready."

Fallon, 50, then asked the singer-songwriter if it was a mix of "happy songs" and "sad songs."

"I tend to write from the place that I am in in the moment. Because it's actually been like... it's been amazing. I've been writing nothing but love songs and sexy songs because I'm in this really good place. It feels good to be able to write coming from that place."

Lovato released her latest studio album, Holy Fvck, in August 2022. The album followed 2021's Dancing with the Devil...the Art of Starting Over.

"The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said in a press released in June 2022.

Gotham/GC Images Demi Lovato in New York City on Sept. 19, 2024

She continued, "Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself."

Her newfound inspiration for love songs could be credited to fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes. Earlier this month, at a screening for her directorial debut Child Star, the singer explained what it meant to have Lutes by their side.

"You know, I've waited my whole life for him and to have him be a part of this just makes it that much more sweet," the "Confident" singer told PEOPLE.

"It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring," they later added. "And so, you know, it's very easy to stay centered with him because I just — I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

In a separate interview, the "Heart Attack" singer spoke to PEOPLE about the documentary and said that the people in her life are what sustain her the most.

"What makes me happy and brings me peace now are the relationships in my life. I'm an introvert, but I do love to co-regulate with people that are really important to me," Lovato said.

"First and foremost, my fiancé, but my best friends, my family, my dogs... I value and I cherish love so much in my life. It means more to me than anything because that's really truly what life is about: love," she added.

