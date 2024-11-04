Demi Lovato Votes Early in Los Angeles

Singer Demi Lovato cast her election ballot on Sunday, November 3, in Los Angeles, California.

In a video captioned “Vote Early with Demi Lovato,” she arrives and drops off her ballot at OBB Studios, an early voting location in Los Angeles.

“I’m so excited to vote early,” she said, before putting on her “I Voted” sticker.

Later that day, Lovato shared a selfie on Instagram wearing a Kamala Harris T-shirt, along with her “I Voted” sticker. Credit: Demi Lovato via Storyful

Video Transcript

Hey, it's Demi Lovato!

And I'm so excited to vote early.

Thank you, I voted!

