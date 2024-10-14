Demi Moore Embraces Dark Glamour in All-black Self-Portrait Look for the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival Red Carpet

Demi Moore attended the Hamptons Film Festival on Sunday, participating in a discussion about her new horror film “The Substance” in East Hampton, N.Y. For the event, she embraced the monochromatic black trend dominating 2024 red carpets and street style.

For the red carpet event, Moore chose an all-black ensemble from Self-Portrait’s resort 2025 collection, featuring a black bouclé jacket and a coordinating black flared denim midi skirt.

Demi Moore attends the 2024 Hamptons Film Festival on Oct. 13 in East Hampton, N.Y.

For her accessories, Moore selected a few dainty pieces, including coordinated earrings and a shimmering necklace, along with a few rings. She completed her sartorial statement with pointed-toe black heels featuring a thin ankle strap.

Moore’s hair and makeup highlighted her natural features. Her raven-black hair was styled straight with a middle part, while her makeup included a subtle smokey eye and a rosy red lip. Moore regularly collaborates with stylist Brad Goreski.

David Nugent, Alina Cho, Demi Moore, Randy Mastro and Jason Weinberg attend the 2024 Hamptons Film Festival on Oct. 13 in East Hampton, N.Y.

Self-Portrait’s resort 2025 collection is available on the brand’s official website starting Oct. 21. The London-based brand, established by Han Chong in 2013, recently featured Emily Ratajkowski in their latest campaign.

Captured by Tina Barney, the campaign featured a pageant theme complete with tiaras and sashes. Ratajkowski modeled pieces from the brand, including a silver rhinestone fishnet maxidress and a coordinated soft blue knit top and skirt.

Demi Moore attends the 2024 Hamptons Film Festival on Oct. 13 in East Hampton, N.Y.

“The Substance” star recently added her own twist to the red carpet monochromatic trend. Among other celebrities embracing this style are Naomi Campbell, who wore a striking white ensemble at the 2024 V&A Summer Party celebrating “Naomi: In Fashion” on June 19 in London, and Melissa McCarthy, who chose a pastel monochrome look for the Center Theatre Group Gala at The Ahmanson Theatre on April 28 in Los Angeles.

