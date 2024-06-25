Demi Moore Glitters from All Angles in Glam Sequin Skirt at National Women's History Museum Dinner

The 61-year-old actress continued her recent string of standout looks at the New York City event

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Demi Moore.

Demi Moore's red carpet train isn't slowing down.

The 61-year-old actress was dressed to the impress to host a fundraising event for the National Women's History Museum.

For the glamorous New York City affair, Moore shined in a champagne-colored satin button-down shirt and matching sequin skirt. She accessorized with simple earrings and a necklace and her long, dark hair was styled into soft waves. She accented the look with a simple soft glam makeup look.

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Demi Moore and Cheri Kaufman.

The cocktails and dinner event supports the National Women's History Museum, which, according to the organization's website, "brings to life the countless untold stories of women throughout history, and serves as a space for all to inspire, experience, collaborate, and amplify women’s impact—past, present, and future."



Moore's radiant evening look is the latest in her recent string of stellar red carpet moments. Earlier this month, she got glammed up for Cartier's High Jewelry Gala in Vienna. The actress wore a purple Carolina Herrera draped column gown with a massive diamond Cartier necklace and matching earrings. Because the event was a masquerade ball, she topped her look with a glittery black mask.

In May, Moore attended Cannes Film Festival where she showed off a number of elegant ensembles. To host the annual amfAR Gala on May 23, the star stunned in a custom Loewe gown. The plunging silk jersey dress featured a dramatic slit, a dip in the back and crystal embroidered details.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Demi Moore at the amfAR Gala at Cannes.

For the May 20 premiere of her horror film The Substance, Moore opted for a Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a dramatic 3D detail. The satin champagne ensemble featured a corset bodice and a 3D pointed wing protruding from the left side of the bust. She accessorized with dazzling Chopard jewels including a choker necklace and drop earrings, and her waist-length hair was styled into loose waves.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Demi Moore at the "Kinds of Kindness" premiere at Cannes.

Moore kicked off her time at the festival at the May 17 premiere of Kinds of Kindness, where she wore a red beaded Giorgio Armani Privé gown with floral details with intricate beaded embellishments.

Later that evening, she changed into another glamorous gown — a turquoise sequin Balenciaga gown with cone-like details at the hips — for the Trophee Chopard Ceremony. Her eye-catching Chopard jewels included the Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace, which featured 70.40-carats of paraiba tourmaline and 43.38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Demi Moore at the 2024 Met Gala.

Moore's fashionable month of May started with arguably the most fashionable day of all, Met Gala Monday. For the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, Moore stole the show in a black column gown by Harris Reed and diamond jewelry by Cartier. The dress featured a pink-and-white floral design and a spiked, heart-shaped structural element.

