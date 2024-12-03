Demi Moore: I've reached a place of radical acceptance

Demi Moore feels more "liberated" than ever in her career.

The 62-year-old actress has been working in Hollywood for decades, and Demi has revealed that she's now reached a place of "radical acceptance" in her life.

The movie star told 'Extra': "I think it's the most liberated that I feel. The place is of greater, or I would say, of radical acceptance."

Demi starred in the body horror film 'The Substance' earlier this year, and the actress admits she resonated with her on-screen character, who turned to a black market drug in order to create a younger version of herself.

Demi reflected: "We all live in a world where we have circumstances that present us with the challenge of compare and despair. But the reality is, it’s not what’s being done to us on the outside, it’s what we do to ourselves. I think that’s, to me, what was always so moving and resonated so deeply, is that harshness and that violence that we can have against ourselves."

Demi previously admitted that she felt "a certain sense of liberation" after filming 'The Substance'.

The actress explained that she relished shooting the movie, which also starred Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

Demi - who became the world's highest-paid actress in the 90s - told The Independent: "I walked away from it with a certain sense of liberation within myself.

"I knew there were going to be shots that highlighted my flaws, but those allowed me to find acceptance and appreciation in myself.

"It was about surrendering. I had to let go of any parts of me that value perfection."

Asked how she was coping with that process, Demi replied: "It’s ongoing. But I’m getting better."