Demi Moore Looks Like a Queen in a Metallic Ralph Lauren Gown at ELLE Women in Hollywood



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Demi Moore sure channeled Elizabeth Sparkle as she arrived at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event tonight, held in partnership with Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston, and TikTok. Dressed in a metallic sleeveless gown by Ralph Lauren, The Substance star glittered on the carpet.



Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

She also reunited with her Now and Then co-stars, Rita Wilson, Rosie O’Donnell, and Melanie Griffith.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Moore has garnered awards buzz following her leading performance in The Substance, a gory body horror that satirizes the youthful, unattainable body standards women are expected to meet, and the ways we treat them when they don’t. The actress spoke to ELLE about how those themes spoke to her while working on the film.

“Too often, we’re looking at the better us as somewhere outside of us,” she said. “And the truth is, all of the answers, all of the resources, everything is within us.” She remembered how her daughter, Scout, said she wanted to “quit wasting time focusing on all that I’m not, when I could be celebrating all that I am.”

“And that for me is exactly it,” Moore continued. “While we’re so focused on what we’re not, we miss out on the beauty of all that we are. The thing is, I do have love for my body, but it’s more about appreciation—I can really appreciate all that my body does for me now, not just how it looks. And the more I appreciate the lines in the corner of my eyes—the more I can find beauty in the life that I’ve lived—the more my life has beauty.”

Read her full interview here.

Shop Now

You Might Also Like