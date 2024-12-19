Demi Moore Says Women Are Told It's Not 'Okay to Be Angry' and It's Seen as 'Not Attractive'

"Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, 'Oh, that’s not attractive,' " the actress said

Demi Moore and Amy Adams are getting real about societal pressures when it comes to expressing anger.

Both women explore rage in their buzzed-about films The Substance and Nightbitch, respectively, and they sat down to chat for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series about those themes.

"I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," said Adams, 50, to which Moore, 62, responded, "Women in general, there is a sense of it not being okay to be angry."

"Not that anybody’s saying we can’t be, but that it’s been in a way the collective consciousness of like, 'Oh, that’s not attractive,' " she added.



Both Adams and Moore are mothers to daughters. For Adams, she shares 14-year-old Aviana with husband Darren Le Gallo, while Moore shares Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

As Adams told Moore, "I’ve had to really work on being like, 'Oh my gosh, you’re such a good… ' No, don’t say it. 'You’re a good person, and I’m really proud of you.' Instead of.…"

"You’re a 'good girl,' " the Ghost actress finished.

"Because there was something about that that I recognized I was paralyzed by for parts of my life," the Arrival star said, going on to praise Moore's performance in The Substance, "I remember watching you and thinking, 'That’s what it is to be a woman.' "

"Because you were strong, and you were authoritative. You always felt like you owned your own identity," Adams added.



Marc Piasecki/Getty Demi Moore in Paris on Nov. 5, 2024

During the 2024 Gotham Awards earlier this month in New York City, Moore told PEOPLE that her relationship with aging has shifted throughout her life, especially as she's gotten older.

While not necessarily tied to The Substance — which focuses on the topic of aging — she admitted that as of late, her views have changed.

The Now and Then actress explained that she can recognize that "over the course of my whole life," she has spent too much time passing "judgment against myself."

"I can look back and go at 20, at 30 I was finding things that weren’t good enough," she said. "My relationship with [aging] now is much more in a joyous acceptance. Of course there's things that you go, 'Oh I wish that was not that way,' but in terms of the whole, I see myself and the fullness of who I am as opposed to just the external idea of who I am."

The Substance is streaming on Mubi. Nightbitch is on Hulu Dec. 27.

