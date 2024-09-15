Demi Moore has spent years putting more ‘focus’ on her career than dating

Demi Moore has spent years putting more “focus” on her work than romance.

‘The Substance’ actress, 61, has been divorced three times – with her exes including Ashton Kutcher, 46, and 69-year-old Bruce Willis – and she has now said she has been fixated on her career instead of men since around 2019.

She told The Guardian: “Dating is not really where my focus is. Particularly in the last four, five years, my focus has been to lean into my work.

“I’m more in a place that's much more about choice as opposed to feeling there is any kind of lack.”

Demi’s new film ‘The Substance’ sees her starring as a washed-up fitness guru who takes an experimental drug that leads her to ‘birth’ a younger and more perfect version of herself, played by 29-year-old ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ actress Margaret Qualley.

Her dating admission comes after Demi said she “treasures” the time she spends with Bruce Willis as he continues to battle dementia.

Demi was married to the ‘Die Hard’ star – with whom she has children Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and 30-year-old Tallulah – from 1987 to 2000, and is now in regular contact with her ex amid his health battle.

She said on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ about the advice she gives her children when it comes to communicating with their ill father: “What I say to my kids is you meet (people) where they’re at.

“You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.

“And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness.

“When I’m in LA, I go over (to Bruce’s house) every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.”

In 2022, Bruce’s family – which includes his current wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their kids Mabel, 12, and nine-year-old Evelyn – announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with speech and language disorder aphasia, with his dementia diagnosis confirmed the following year.