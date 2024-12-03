Demi Moore Throws Support Behind 'Truly Special' New Live Cinema Venue: 'Pure Magic'

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, theatrical production group For the Record announced the launch of CineVita, a new live cinema venue in Los Angeles

Demi Moore is championing the arts!

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the film veteran, 62, threw her support behind the upcoming opening of theatrical production group For the Record's new live cinema venue, CineVita (set to open its doors on Jan. 21, 2025).

Tickets for the venue's debut show, Tarantino | Pulp Rock, will be available for presale beginning Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, the show "intertwines iconic scenes and soundtracks" from all nine of Quentin Tarantino's films, including Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“For over a decade, I’ve watched For The Record grow into something truly special — an inventive, nostalgic celebration of cinema and music,” said Moore in a statement. “When Rumer first joined this talented group of artists, I saw firsthand the sense of community and creativity they fostered."

"Now, with CineVita, that vision has reached new heights. The idea of stepping into a beautiful, handcrafted tent and escaping into the golden age of cinema is pure magic. It’s a nostalgic journey through our favorite films, but it’s also about something deeper — bringing people together to share a common experience, much like the movies have always done," continued Moore. I’m so proud to help bring this unique vision to life and service audiences across the country from LA to NY and beyond!”

CineVita will remain in Los Angeles — adjacent to SoFi Stadium — through mid-summer before embarking on a national tour and pay tribute to other legendary directors like Baz Luhrmann, Martin Scorsese and Penny Marshall.

Moore's daughter Rumer starred opposite Steve Kazee in For the Record's Love Actually Live back in 2018.

"I wish we could almost do a reality show of what’s going on backstage because I’m literally running back and forth like a crazy person, changing my wig, changing my costume, trying to go back and forth. But it’s so fun," she told E! News at the time. "I find it so much fun because I think you get so much of a different energy from the crowd when you hear them responding or clapping or laughing."

