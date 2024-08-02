Demi Moore wants to normalize farting: 'What’s the big stink about?'

Demi Moore is letting things out.

The Brat Pack alum is collaborating with digestive health company Wonderbelly to promote the normalization of flatulence. Moore opened up to her own adult daughters by reading a book that normalizes the taboo topic of farting.

In a joint Instagram video shared by Moore and Wonderbelly on Thursday, Moore asks “what’s the big stink about?” and reads from a book "“An Adult’s Guide to Farts” about the history of flatuence.

In the video, she reads to her three adult daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Moore shares her children with actor Bruce Willis, whom she was married to from 1987-2000.

Demi Moore is known for starring in a slew of famous films, but she's found a new calling: normalizing farting.

"I was first introduced to @itswonderbelly when they came out with their clean ingredient Antacids. As a huge advocate of gut health, I immediately fell in love with the product and became an investor," Moore wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "Now that they’ve launched their new Bloat + Gas product, alongside this hilarious and educational book, I love them even more."

The "Inside Out" author said she's partnering with Wonderbelly because "they do important work raising awareness around eating disorders and de-stigmatizing bodily functions."

When she's not raising a stink about farting, Moore has spent the year hitting red carpets, including the Met Gala in May. Moore, 61, turned heads at the Met Gala wearing an elaborate heart-shaped dress from Harris Reed. The "Ghost" actress paired the stunning gown with a Cartier necklace.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Demi Moore wants to normalize farting