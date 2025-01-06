Demi Moore wins first-ever major industry award at Golden Globes for 'The Substance'

Demi Moore snagged her first major industry award Sunday night at the Golden Globes – and her touching, tear-jerking speech was all substance.

"I really wasn't expecting that," Moore, 62, told the Golden Globe Awards audience after winning best actress in a comedy or musical for the smart, camp-filled horror flick "The Substance." "I'm just in shock right now."

Moore, standing triumphant in a sleek silver gown, said she'd been in the industry more than 45 years and felt humbled and grateful for the trophy. It was her third Golden Globe nomination and first win; outside of People's Choice Awards honors, she hadn't otherwise won any prestigious industry awards despite her epic career ("St. Elmo's Fire," "Ghost").

What is a 'popcorn actress'? Demi Moore laments early career comment

"30 years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress," she said, "and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have." She could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but acknowledgment would never arrive.

"I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it," she added. "Maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do. And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out-of-the-box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called 'The Substance.'"

The universe told her: "You're not done."

She expressed thanks to director Coralie Fargeat and co-star Margaret Qualley, and to everyone who stood by her and believed in her when she didn't believe in herself.

She closed with a message that (spoiler alert!) her film "The Substance" drives home: "In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough, I had a woman say to me, just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down a measuring stick.

"And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."

Presenter Kerry Washington said it best after Moore left the stage: "Good luck to the next person (making a speech)."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Demi Moore wins best actress for 'The Substance' at Golden Globes