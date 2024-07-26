Demi Sims shares update on Kardashian-style reality show House of Sims

Demi Sims has shared an update on the future of House of Sims.

The Only Way Is Essex star appears alongside her siblings Chloe, Frankie, brother Charlie and his fiancée Georgia Shults in the family-focused reality show, which returned for a second season earlier this year.

In an interview with The Sun, the reality TV star revealed the fate of the show going forward.

"We're just on our break at the moment," she says. "We'll probably start filming at the end of the year."

House of Sims is set in Hollywood, Los Angeles, with the five family members trying to crack America.

Asked if she can see a permanent move to the US, Demi replied: "Possibly, possibly. We'll have to figure it out. I'm not sure, we'll figure it out."

House of Sims is an Only Fans TV production with the first series debuting online last May. The second series followed in March this year for another five episodes.

A month later in April 2024, season one of the reality show arrived on Netflix UK and quickly climbed up the Top 10 trending chart. Season two is still currently only available via OFTV at present.

All five Sims siblings started their careers on The Only Way Is Essex, with Chloe an original cast member during its debut series back in 2011. Brother Charlie joined in 2013, with Demi appearing on screens five years later in 2018.

Frankie was the last to join the show in 2019, before all four of them decided to quit TOWIE in 2022.

Charlie Sims is engaged to fellow House of Sims star Georgia Shults, popping the question to the make-up artist during a romantic trip to Singapore in 2018. He was previously in a relationship with TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann before the two called it quits in 2015.

House of Sims season one is available to stream now on Netflix. Season two can be streamed online via Only Fans TV.

