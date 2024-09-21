Demo in Rio de Janeiro demands better policies and climate action
In the midst of a severe drought, environmental activists marched in Rio de Janeiro as part of a global protest demanding measures to combat climate change. (AP video/Mario Lobao)
In the midst of a severe drought, environmental activists marched in Rio de Janeiro as part of a global protest demanding measures to combat climate change. (AP video/Mario Lobao)
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season—with snow following not far behind
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
Constellation Energy expects to start delivering power from Three Mile Island to the grid in 2028.
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
A U.S. Coast Guard hearing into the catastrophic implosion of a tourist sub en route to the Titanic wreck has released underwater footage of the stricken experimental vessel in which five people died. (AP Video produced by Rodrique Ngowi.)
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Houses swept away to the very last brick. Inmates frantically fleeing the city's main prison as its walls got washed away by water rising from an overflowing dam. Corpses of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies on what used to be main streets.
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
Over 90 percent of species on Earth perished during the end-Permian mass extinction.
Five bison are dead after two vehicles hit them in a national park east of Edmonton early Thursday morning, Parks Canada says.RCMP are investigating the incident, which killed three bison and injured two others so severely they had to be euthanized. It is the most calamitous collision the park has recorded, according to Dale Kirkland, superintendent of Elk Island National Park."It's a really heartbreaking moment for us," Kirkland told CBC News. Parks Canada received a report of vehicle collision
China has agreed to "gradually resume" imports of Japanese seafood products a year after it imposed a ban in response to the release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The decision was made after "rounds of talks" between Beijing and Tokyo over the impact discharging the waste water into the Pacific Ocean, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday afternoon. The announcement also came a day after a 10-year-old Japanese boy died from stab wounds sustained in a kni
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic that have a small chance of becoming tropical depressions or storms.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant said Friday that it plans to restart the reactor under a 20-year agreement that calls for tech giant Microsoft to buy the power to supply its data centers with carbon-free energy.
New research explains what exactly happened a year ago, when large seismic waves from Greenland caused the earth to tremble for nine days and the movement was detected at monitoring stations worldwide — including in Yellowknife.In a paper published last week in Science magazine, researchers describe how a tsunami became trapped inside Dickson Fjord, Greenland, in September 2023 after a mountaintop collapsed. The resulting wave, which scientists measured up to 200 metres high, sloshed back and fo
Back-to-back storm days have covered much of the Prairies this week, with Thursday's risk taking aim at parts of northwestern Ontario, and the threat for tornadoes on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
The National Park Service said it does not know what species the bear belongs to yet, but there are black and grizzly bears in Glacier National Park.