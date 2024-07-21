Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke on a major donor call that left attendees feeling “frustrated,” according to a new report.

The call, attended by some 300 major Democratic donors, was “mismanaged” and “rushed,” a source who attended told NBC News. The reportedly disastrous event comes as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race.

“It was a total failure,” an anonymous attendee told NBC News. “It was damaging. It was poor planning.”

Another donor reportedly unmuted during the conversation, calling the event “ludicrous.” The call was organized by Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign chair, according to NBC News. The sources also noted the frustration was not with Harris herself, NBC News reports.

Kamala Harris spoke at a donor call one attendee called ‘disastrous’ (AP)

A source who attended also told NBC News that donors were “admonished” and told to get behind Biden as the candidate.

When the call was held Saturday night, 36 Democratic representatives and senators had publicly called for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race. That number has since risen to 37, with Democrat-turned-Independent Senator Joe Manchin calling on the president to step down early Sunday.

A group of activists also held a ‘pass the torch’ rally outside the White House on Saturday afternoon.

“We only have less than 4 months to figure out how to win this election together,” one speaker said at the rally. “And we can do it — matter of fact, we have to do it.”

Meanwhile, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly looking to prevent the vice president from automatically taking the nomination after reports emerged that the influential Democrat told Biden privately he can’t beat Donald Trump in November.

The California representative hopes to avoid Harris automatically becoming the Democratic candidate if Biden drops out, Politico and The New York Times reported.

Pelosi is not against a Harris-led ticket, according to the Times. Instead, Pelosi is advocating for an open nomination process at next month’s Democratic National Convention, arguing that Harris — or any other potential candidate — would be strengthened by earning the title, the Times reports.

As the Democratic party appears to be in flux, Donald Trump and JD Vance held their first campaign rally this weekend since the deadly Butler, Pennsylvania event last weekend.

Trump addressed Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt against him at Saturday’s rally, telling the audience he “shouldn’t be here.”

The Independent has contacted Biden’s campaign for comment.