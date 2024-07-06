Democrat governors want me to 'stay in the race': Biden

STORY: ::July 5, 2024

::All Democrat governors want me to 'stay in the race', says Biden

::Madison, Wisconsin

JOURNALIST: “Have you spoken to members of Congress?”

BIDEN: “I have.”

JOURNALIST: “Who have you spoken to?”

BIDEN: “At least 20, and all the governors.”

JOURNALIST: “And what are they telling you?”

BIDEN: “They're telling me to stay in the race.”

JOURNALIST: “Do you value the thoughts of members of your own party when it comes to your decision to stay in the race?”

BIDEN: “Sure I do. That's why they've said, you guys saw the governors. Every one of them in that room. All those governors said 'stay in the race'.”

JOURNALIST: “Are you confident you can serve another four years?”

BIDEN: “I’m positive.”

Amidst efforts to quell concerns over his recent debate performance, Biden accused some Democrats of attempting to push him out of the presidential race. In a spirited speech, he defied his critics and mocked Donald Trump.

Biden's visit to Wisconsin, a key battleground state, aimed to rally voters and included a television interview. This interview will be closely watched, as his debate with Trump has led some within his party, including major donors, to question his ability to secure a second term.