Democrat Julie von Haefen, candidate for NC House District 36, answers our questions

To help inform voters about the Nov. 5, 2024, election, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Julie von Haefen

District/seat: House District 36

County or counties represented: Wake

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 5, 2024: 53

Campaign website: juliefornc.com

Current occupation: State legislator, part-time substitute teacher

Professional experience: I practiced law for over 10 years in a variety of areas including criminal law, medical malpractice defense, municipal law and education law. I was a PTA leader at the school, county and state level. I served as the President of the Wake County PTA Council and on the Executive Board for five years. I served on the North Carolina PTA Board of Directors from 2017-2019 and was the State Advocacy Chair and Federal Legislative Chair for NCPTA. I currently work part time as a substitute teacher.

Education: I received my bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and my law degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Please list any notable government or civic involvement: In addition to my work with PTA and volunteering in WCPSS, I received my certification as a Guardian ad Litem in Wake County and have been a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

What would be your top priority if elected?

My top three priorities are increasing education funding so that every child in North Carolina has access to a sound basic education, protecting every North Carolinian’s right to reproductive freedom and passing gun safety legislation.

By percentage, what raises should state employees, school staff and teachers receive in the next state budget?

School staff and teachers should receive, at the very least, an 8.5% pay raise in the next state budget. State employees should receive at least a 5% pay increase in the next state budget.

What legislation would you support to improve Triangle transportation, housing or infrastructure? Please be specific.

I sponsored House Bill 208 which provides low-income housing tax credits. I co-sponsored the NC Housing Choice Incentive, which gives $30 million dollars to the NC Housing Choice Grant program to award grant funds annually to certain municipalities. I’m a leader on bipartisan clean energy and electric vehicle legislation, including House Bill 296, EV Charging Station/Parking. I support House Bill 582, which puts money toward giving our communities the tools they need to create sustainable transportation systems.

Do you think the legislature should fund about $500 million for private school vouchers through the Opportunity Scholarship program? Why or why not?

I strongly oppose the expansion of private school vouchers. The expansion of the voucher program will decrease funding for public schools in North Carolina. By using public tax dollars to fund private education, we are funding primarily religious organizations and promoting exclusion by diverting funds to schools that are not legally barred from discriminating against LGBTQ students and parents. Private schools that receive vouchers are unaccountable for academic outcomes.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I typically align with the North Carolina Democratic Party’s platform.