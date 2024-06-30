Democrat Leaders Take Part in NYC Pride Parade

Leading Democrats including Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, and Congressman Jerry Nadler took part in the annual Pride March in New York City on Sunday, June 30.

Footage from George Colli shows the three marching with others south along 5th Avenue.

According to the MTA, the march began at 25th Street and 5th Avenue and proceeded south along 5th Avenue. It then turned west on 8th Street, passed the Stonewall National Monument and the New York City AIDS Memorial, and ended at 16th Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea. Credit: @GeorgeColli/G.Colli.com via Storyful

