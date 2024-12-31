Democrat-Turned-MAGA Republican Spins Heads With Lightning-Fast 180 Regarding Trump

Social media users mocked Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) for his word salad explanation about why he is backing House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to continue in the leadership role.

Van Drew’s comments on Fox Business contained contradictions and signs of utter subservience to President-elect Donald Trump, critics said.

The congressman ― who defected from the Democratic Party in 2019 in protest against the first impeachment of Trump and whose Iranian “mothership” claims earlier this month about drone sightings was swatted down by the Pentagon ― was asked if he supported Johnson’s bid to retain the top House job.

Trump himself has endorsed Johnson to remain in the position.

Van Drew said: “I am supporting the speaker and let me say, if, you know, I hear from President Donald Trump — who I do speak with relatively regularly and I have a relationship with him — to the contrary, that would change my mind.”

He continued: “Let me say this, I’m a very independent person. So, I get it. I get it. Members of Congress want to express their individual viewpoint. We’re a coequal branch of government, etc., etc. But there was a mandate from the people of the United States of America in both the popular vote and the electoral vote to make change.”

It’s time for Republicans to “put our big boy pants on,” “work together and get stuff done,” “stop acting goofy” and “focus,” he added.

Watch the Fox Business clip here:

Critics, though, were dubious about his “very independent” claim, given his apparent willingness to ditch his own view if Trump demanded so.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew says that he supports Mike Johnson but if Trump tells him not to "that would change my mind," then in the next breath claims "I'm a very independent person." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/YBGy2w6qNU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 30, 2024

Do any of the republicans have a spine or is the requirement now to be a spineless stooge ??? 🤨🤨🤨🤨🤨 — Linda J Fernandez-Munn (@LindaJMunn1) December 30, 2024

Talk about a lack of self awareness. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) December 30, 2024

I’m really beginning to believe in the ignorance of maga. — Vicki Andresen (@vandresen433) December 30, 2024

Van Drew is owned by Trump. Dude switched sides during Trump impeachment v1 and he can fuck all the way off — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) December 30, 2024

These people are in a cult. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 30, 2024

What a joke. — Robbi Fahey (@robbi_fahey) December 30, 2024

