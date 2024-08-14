Democratic Convention Will Feature “Blue Carpet” With Matt Friend As Snapchat Correspondent

The Democratic National Convention is taking a page out of a Hollywood premiere, with plans for high profile attendees to walk a so-called “blue” carpet.

Matt Friend, the comedian and actor, will serve as correspondent for Snapchat on the carpet, which is meant to be a focal point for social media and other content creators to interview political and celebrity attendees. For the first time, the DNC has credentialed more than 200 digital content creators to cover the event.

Such celebrities as John Legend, Octavia Spencer and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are on the bill for various events throughout the week, while Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert are taping shows in Chicago for the convention.

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on Monday night, with other speakers including former President Bill Clinton, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

