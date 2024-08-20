Democratic convention live updates: Barack Obama, Michelle Obama to take the stage tonight

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional address on Monday, reflecting on his tenure in politics and endorsing his vice president as the next leader of the Democratic Party.

Biden said the 2024 race for the White House offered Americans the chance to "vote for freedom" and democracy before turning to some of his administrations accomplishments — ranging from student debt forgiveness to cutting some health care prices for seniors.

At one point, as chants of "Thank you, Joe!" broke out on the convention floor in Chicago, Biden told his fellow party members, "Thank you Kamala, too."

On Tuesday, some of the most prominent Democratic figures will lay out their pitch for the future of the party and the country. Former former first lady Michelle Obama will take the stage to back Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, and former President Barack Obama will headline the primetime speakers.

Biden wanted his Democratic convention speech to be a launchpad. It became his swan song.

The cheers for President Joe Biden as he stepped on stage at the Democratic National Convention Monday night were so deafening that they rattled the rafters at the United Center in Chicago − thanking him for a half-century in politics, a crucial victory in 2020 and nearly four hard-fought years in the White House since then.

And thanking him for now being willing to leave.

The final speech on the convention's first night capped the most astounding turnaround in an election that has had more than its share of upheavals, including on the Republican side the unprecedented conviction of a former president on criminal charges and his defiant response to an assassination attempt.

— Susan Page

When did Joe Biden drop out?

Joe Biden announced on Sunday, July 21 that he would not seek reelection amid intense pressure from Democratic leaders sounding the alarm that his path to beat Donald Trump in November had vanished.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden said in a letter addressed to Americans. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and my country for me to stand down and to focus solely on my duties as President for the rest of my term."

− USA TODAY Network

What happens at the DNC?

Unlike the RNC, the DNC decided to confirm their nominee during a virtual roll call on Aug. 5 to satisfy ballot deadlines in several states. According to a news release, 99% of participating delegates supported Harris in the virtual roll call, and Harris and Walz accepted the nomination a day later.

In the meantime, there is still plenty left to do for the Democratic delegates. The DNC offers them a chance to adopt and unify a comprehensive party platform, taking a stance on issues like reproductive rights, immigration and economic policy. They'll also have a kind-of ceremonial vote for Harris, but her position as Democratic nominee is already final

The Democratic Party will post updates on its convention website, which can be found at demconvention.com.

− Maya Homan

Where is the DNC?

The convention will be in Chicago, just 90 miles south of Milwaukee, where the Republican National Convention was recently held.

The Democratic Party has held a national convention every four years since 1832 to nominate its chosen candidates, and Chicago has a storied history of hosting conventions on both sides of the political aisle dating back to 1860, with the nomination of Abraham Lincoln.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, this will be the Windy City’s 26th political convention.

− Maya Homan

