Democratic convention schedule: notable speakers on night three

Barack Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic national convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday. Photograph: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

The Democratic national convention is under way, with a primetime address scheduled tonight from Bill Clinton and Kamala Harris’s running mate, Tim Walz.

Here’s a look at the notable Democrats scheduled to speak on Wednesday night.

What is the speakers schedule for tonight?

The main programming for the convention’s third day runs from 6pm to 10pm CT, with Bill Clinton and Tim Walz scheduled to appear in primetime.

Notable Democrats and when they are scheduled to speak tonight also include:

Beginning at 7pm

Chris Murphy, United States senator, Connecticut

Olivia Troye, former Trump administration national security official

Bennie G Thompson, member of the US House of Representatives, Mississippi

Andy Kim, member of the US House of Representatives, New Jersey

Stevie Wonder, US singer-songwriter and musician will perform

Comedian Kenan Thompson and guests will give remarks on Project 2025

Beginning at 8pm

Host introduction by Mindy Kaling

Hakeem Jeffries, US House of Representatives Democratic leader

Bill Clinton, former president

Nancy Pelosi, former speaker the House

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania

Catherine Cortez Masto, United States senator, Nevada

Beginning at 9pm

Amanda Gorman, national youth poet laureate, whose performance of The Hill We Climb at Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration wowed the audience

Wes Moore, governor of Maryland

Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary

Singers John Legend and Sheila E will perform

Amy Klobuchar, United States senator, Minnesota

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Kamala Harris’s running mate, will give the keynote address

The full lineup of every speaker is available on the Democratic national convention website.

How can I watch the convention?

The party will livestream the convention on its Democratic national convention website and on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The Guardian has a team of reporters in Chicago and will be covering the convention in depth, including live blogs each night:

Major news networks are likely to carry primetime programming. In the US, PBS will have live coverage beginning at 8pm each night.

What will Walz talk about?

The theme of Wednesday’s programming will be “A Fight for Our Freedoms”, mirroring a message that Harris has embraced in her campaigning. The Democratic candidate has invigorated crowds with her argument that fundamental freedoms are on the line this year, telling voters: “We won’t go back.”

Walz may use his speech to highlight how he has similarly embraced that message over his gubernatorial tenure. Since Minnesota Democrats won a legislative trifecta in 2022, Walz has signed a series of bills to enshrine abortion rights into state law, protect access to gender-affirming care and make it easier for people with a felony conviction to vote.

“The story here is simple and it’s one that will resonate with Americans across the country,” Minyon Moore, the convention chair, said on Sunday. “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America’s future – Donald Trump is only fighting for himself.”

Who spoke so far at the convention?

Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on Monday night, before Joe Biden gave a primetime address.

Tuesday night, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama laid out Harris’s qualifications for the world’s most powerful job.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he told delegates. “We have seen that movie before and we all know that the sequel is usually worse. America is ready for a new chapter. America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris.”

What else is there to know?

The Democratic national convention is being held in Chicago from 19-22 August.

Party leaders have emphasized that the theme of the week will be “passing the torch” to a new generation of leaders, reflecting Harris’s ascension to the nomination after Biden abandoned his re-election campaign last month.

Each day of the convention has a specific theme