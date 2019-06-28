The Best Memes, Funniest Jokes And Ultimate GIFs From The Democratic Debate

Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate had its share of policy and substance, but it also offered plenty of fodder for jokes.

From Andrew Yang’s decision to ditch the customary necktie to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) gesturing so wildly he almost hit former Vice President Joe Biden, there was plenty of material to work with:

This is the best moment of the night. Biden avoiding Bernie's hand. #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/owQV70Jxdy — Haleigh Hoffman (@HaleighHoffman) June 28, 2019

who — and i can't stress this enough — is this pic.twitter.com/CTBFn7c5iA — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang isn't wearing a tie, hoping to appeal to the coveted "single dads who day-drink at Cheesecake Factory" demographic #DemDebate — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 28, 2019

When a couple arguing on your flight but you got the middle seat #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/B7y9DxNoqP — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) June 28, 2019

determinedly waiting for your carry-out order at a busy deli energy pic.twitter.com/ycZpE379s7 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) June 28, 2019

when i tweet something but see someone else did it better pic.twitter.com/H2QEcU3dES — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) June 28, 2019

Our wish: when they return from break everyone is tie-less and exasperated and Yang is wearing all of their ties and the crowd is going nuts and we never find out what happened. #DemDebate — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 28, 2019

There were some DAGGERS coming from @PeteButtigieg's eyes towards @RepSwalwell just now when Swalwell told Buttigieg he should fire his police chief: #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1neBzXkZLa — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 28, 2019

this is weirdly terrifying pic.twitter.com/abMf7nSuRj — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 28, 2019

*record scratch*



Yeah, that's me. You're probably asking yourself: How'd he get into this situation? https://t.co/OGXCxoZ8US — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 28, 2019

.@cenkuygur with a debate-worthy one-liner to sum up Biden’s night: “No wonder he was against busing. Cause Kamala Harris just threw him under one.” — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) June 28, 2019

Andrew Yang looks like he just remembered he forgot his tie #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/QaWNOeUejq — Samantha Navarrete (@Nos_Spes) June 28, 2019

