Democratic lawmaker underwent ‘voluntary sterilisation’ to avoid pregnancy during Trump’s presidency

The Democratic representative told a crowd of protesters she had the sterilisation surgery

A Michigan state representative claims she underwent a sterilisation procedure to avoid becoming pregnant while Donald Trump is in office.

Laurie Pohutsky, a Democrat, said she went through with the surgery because she believed that the US President could choose to ban contraception.

“Just under two weeks ago, I underwent surgery to ensure that I would never have to navigate a pregnancy in Donald Trump’s America,” she said at a protest on Wednesday.

“I refuse to let my body be treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

The 36-year-old continued: “If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: a sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilisation because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future.”

Oh my… it would seem that many men with profile photos of other people have read the news and are not very happy with me today.



So anyway, who else is excited for the new Lady Gaga album? — Laurie Pohutsky (@lpohutsky19) February 6, 2025

Mr Trump repeatedly said before taking office that he had no intention of banning contraception, after suggesting in May that he was “looking” at the proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Pohutsky made the remarks to hundreds of people protesting the second Trump administration on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.

Michigan Advance reported that several activists carried signs likening Mr Trump to a Nazi and taking aim at Elon Musk, the Tesla billionaire and ally of the US President.

People protested against Donald Trump and Elon Musk outside the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday - AFP

Other demonstrations were simultaneously held at state capitals in West Virginia, Georgia, Alaska, Arizona, Florida and Washington state.

Ms Pohutsky went on to accuse fellow lawmakers of being too complacent about Mr Trump, who returned to office slightly over two weeks ago.

“We need to demand that our elected officials at all levels stop pretending that this is politics as usual,” she said.

“It is beyond time that all elected officials force the issue instead of pre-emptively capitulating.”

She wrote later on social media: “The fact that so many conservative men take personal offence to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure.”

Last week, the Democrat, who chairs the progressive women’s caucus in the Michigan House of Representatives, said proposals for sporting state records to reflect an individual’s biological sex were “anti-transgender” and “hateful”.