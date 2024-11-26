Democratic megadonor says Harris campaign’s $1.5 billion spending spree should disqualify her ‘forever’

A Democratic megadonor has said the Harris campaign’s $1.5 billion spending spree should disqualify the vice president “forever.”

John Morgan argued that those who donated to the Harris campaign were attempting to beat Trump, not elect the vice president, adding that the massive spending by the campaign should worry Democrats.

“All of a sudden, everybody’s got the keys to the candy store, ad buyers, talent consultants,” Morgan told NewsNation on Monday night. “There’s 100 days to do it, and the money started pouring in.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign raised huge sums of money - but where did it go? (Getty Images)

The attorney claimed that “ego” and a craving to get commissions on placed ads motivated large parts of the spending spree.

Kamala Harris and her former running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are set to speak to the Democratic National Committee’s finance directors. It has been reported that the campaign is $20 million in debt despite raising more than $1 billion.

As much as $15m was spent on event production, $4 million on private jets, and $1m was paid to Oprah Winfrey’s company, The Hill noted.

When NewsNation host Chris Cuomo asked Morgan if he believed someone stole the funds, he said: “Maybe legally.”

He said that the $1.5 billion spent during four months proves that Harris shouldn’t be in charge of another campaign.

“I think this disqualifies her forever,” Morgan told Cuomo. “If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America.

“The same thing is going to follow Harris for the rest of her career. She cannot be trusted with the money, and the donors are going to be, like, ‘Where is this money?’”

Questions have been raised about how much money was paid to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey during the campaign (AP)

In July, Morgan told Cuomo that he’s a “Joe Biden-Democrat,” that he now sees himself as an independent, and that he wouldn’t raise any money for the Harris campaign.

“You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It’s others turn now,” Morgan, an attorney based in Orlando, wrote on X at the time.

He told The Hill that he didn’t think Harris would win.

“She would not be my first choice,” Morgan told the outlet this summer. “But it’s a done deal.”

Morgan called for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear or Independent West Virginia Senator John Manchin, a former Democrat, to lead the Democrats into November.

DNC finance committee member Lindy Li told NewsNation that the confusion about the funds and conflict within the party has prompted some members of staff to depart.

But the Harris campaign argues that the money is not the problem.

The Harris campaign’s chief financial officer, Patrick Stauffer, told The Hill that “As of Election Day, there were no outstanding debts or bills overdue and there will be no debt on either the DNC or HFP report for post general report.”