A defiant President Joe Biden challenged the Democratic Party and lawmakers, calling for him to step aside and contest his nomination during the Democratic National Convention.

So, when is the Democratic National Convention?

The 2024 DNC will start on August 19 and run through August 2022 in Chicago, although the party plans to hold a virtual roll call vote ahead of the convention due to an Ohio law technicality.

For Democrats to smoothly transition to a different nominee, Biden would need to withdraw—not a viable option, according to the president. However, if he has a change of heart before the convention, his almost 4,000 delegates would be able to back another candidate of their choosing.

Typically, delegates support the candidate who won their primary. But party rules might offer them an out: They are only obligated to support that candidate in "good conscience" but could vote for another candidate even with Biden still in the race.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week found that one in three registered Democratic voters believed that Biden should quit the race, with 59% of respondents in the president's party saying he is too old to work in government.

However, that poll also found that none of his possible replacements fared better in a matchup against Trump. The poll found Biden and Trump tied at 40% each.Reuters contributed to the reporting of this story.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: When is the DNC?