Democratic National Convention 2024: All you need to know about the US election event

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz at a campaign rally (Kerem Yucel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (AP)

All eyes will be on this year’s Democratic National Convention (DNC), at which the party will officially welcome Kamala Harris as its presidential nominee.

Held ahead of the US election every four years, both leading American parties use their conventions to generate excitement and spread awareness about their goals and policies after the election.

Although it’s been pretty obvious for some time, this is also the moment when both parties officially confirm their presidential nominee.

While Harris has already been nominated for the top job, she will formally accept the nomination at the upcoming convention, meaning she will go head to head against Republican candidate Donald Trump in November.

The DNC comes a little over a month after the Republican National Convention (RNC) took place in July, where Trump and his right-wing party delivered a trademark spectacle of pomp, misinformation, and crowds shouting “Make America Great Again”.

But what can we expect from the DNC?

Here’s what you need to know as the Democrats urge Americans to vote to put Harris and VP Tim Walz in the White House.

(DNC)

When is the Democratic National Convention 2024?

The DNC is scheduled to take place between August 19 and August 22, 2024.

The convention is being held in Chicago, also known as America’s windy city and a location that has hosted the DNC 25 times in the past.

Two locations have reportedly been selected for this year’s DNC: the United Center and McCormick Place, with events taking place across both.

Local businesses will also host events for the DNC, allowing visitors to experience the best locations of Chicago while supporting their party.

What happens during a party’s national convention?

The DNC and the RNC are official party conventions that take place before the American national elections.

While each party’s presidential nominee has already been selected, the official process requires them to accept the formal nomination during the convention.

During a national convention, delegates (that party figures gain through primaries and caucuses) travel to the event and vote to confirm the official nominee.

As Harris has only recently been positioned to become the presidential candidate, delegates voted online ahead of the convention to approve her appointment.

Harris’s running mate, Waltz, will also address the crowds when he formally accepts the nomination as the Democrat’s vice presidential candidate.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz (Matt Rourke / AP)

The national conventions are also a mass political spectacle, bringing together the world’s most influential people alongside musical acts and loyal crowds of voters.

It’s also televised and geared toward helping Harris boost fundraising momentum ahead of the election.

“The 2024 Democratic Convention in Chicago will show America what Democrats stand for and tell the story of our proven track record of delivering progress for all Americans. But the story is far from over,” the DNC website proudly announced.

Who is attending the Democratic National Convention?

According to the Chicago Tribune, some 50,000 people are expected to be in the city for the DNC.

As well as countless Democrat supporters, almost all of the party’s politicians will also be in town.

Some familiar faces are also expected to take to the stage, such as sitting president Joe Biden, who recently announced he would step down amid disastrous polls and concerns about his age.

Other Democratic heavyweights, such as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, are also booked to speak on the main stage during the event.

Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally in Atlanta (John Bazemore / AP)

How safe is the DNC?

The recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump has cast a shadow over security at high-profile political events.

The Democrats aren’t taking any chances and are making sure the upcoming DNC is secure for all attendees.

According to ABC, the Secret Service has been conducting security briefings regarding buildings around the DNC, and security provisions have been in the works for more than a year.

Police will reportedly be protecting the neighbourhoods surrounding the convention, as well as the DNC itself.

However, a number of businesses are reportedly planning to shutter their stores amid concerns about protests.