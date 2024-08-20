Biden passes the torch to Harris in tearful goodbye at Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention kicked off in Chicago with an emotional adieu for US President Joe Biden, who basked in roars of gratitude from the crowd and words of praise from fellow Democrats, while thousands outside the venue protested against the party's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

An emotional Biden won a huge ovation as he gave a farewell speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Monday, after Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance to thank him for being an "incredible" president.

"I love you," the tearful 81-year-old president told the crowd to deafening cheers, less than a month after dropping out of the White House race against Donald Trump and passing the torch to Harris, the Democrats' official nominee.

Biden took to the stage to chants of "We love you Joe" from the same party which had pushed him out over concerns about his age, in one of the biggest political shocks in US political history.

"We both know we have more to do, but we're moving in the right direction," he said, referring to himself and the 59-year-old Harris, who, in the space of a few breathtaking weeks, has turned the presidential race upside down.

Biden wrapped up his 1-hour speech with a promise to be the "best volunteer Harris and Walz's camp have ever seen," referring to Harris's running mate Tim Walz.

"We are forever grateful to you."



