The Democratic National Convention starts today: How many days is it?

Margie Cullen, USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

The 2024 Democratic National Convention kicks off today, with headlining speakers including President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez.

It is the first day of a four-day long convention, starting Monday, Aug. 19 and running through Thursday, Aug. 22.

How long is the DNC?

The Democratic National Convention is four days longEach day begins with delegation breakfasts at 7 a.m. and finishes its main programming at 10:15 p.m. Central time.

What is happening at the DNC today?

The first day of the Democratic convention, Monday, Aug. 19, has the theme “For the People.”

It will pay tribute to President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris last month.

The day began with delegation breakfasts and a morning press briefing.

Rep. Ro Hanna (D-Ca.) takes photos with a supporter after speaking at the Tennessee Democratic Party breakfast during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago.
Rep. Ro Hanna (D-Ca.) takes photos with a supporter after speaking at the Tennessee Democratic Party breakfast during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the convention is set to have “DemPalooza,” featuring different caucus meetings and informational sessions.

The main programming is scheduled to take place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Central time.

It will be kicked off by Minyon Moore, the Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee, and Jaime Harrison, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Along Clinton and Ocasio-Cortez, notable speakers will include New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, United Automobile Workers President Shawn Fain, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The night will conclude with a speech from Biden, who will be introduced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and his daughter Ashley Biden.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: How long is the DNC?

