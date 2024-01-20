Democratic Presidential Candidates hold campaign events around New Hampshire
Democratic presidential challengers Marianne Williamson and Joe Biden spoke at a forum Friday in Salem in addition to other events, days before the New Hampshire primary.
Democratic presidential challengers Marianne Williamson and Joe Biden spoke at a forum Friday in Salem in addition to other events, days before the New Hampshire primary.
The former president goes off-track in a Fox News interview.
NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office. Video made public Friday of the seven-hour, closed-door session last April shows the Republican presidential frontrunner’s demeanor going from calm and cool to indignant — at one point ripping Attorney General Letitia James lawsuit against hi
“That is not the action of a stable person," said the former Biden White House press secretary.
Minsk is supposedly ready to cooperate with NATO, but only if the Alliance stops its “aggressive rhetoric and actions” against Belarus, the country's Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a briefing on Jan. 19.
The New York Times journalist made a truly "bleak" prediction for 2024.
"The great Cassius Clay used to spar with me," the purported Trump post read. "Not many people know that because I don't like to boast."
Dennis Byron/Getty ImagesThe Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Newsweek reported Thursday. Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump and his allies over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, was accused by a Trump aide of having an “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired on the case. The aide, Michael Roman, is seeking to have the charges against him dropped and to have both Willis an
Former President Donald Trump, sons Barron, Don Jr. and Eric and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were among those attending the services for Amalija Knavs
Glenn Kirschner explained exactly what he’d do with the former president’s Truth Social post.
The far-right House member's pushy tactics turned the proceedings into absurd political theater.
One reason why supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, and not “for as long as we can” is so important is that Ukraine’s security is irretrievably ingrained into our own. By single-handedly tying down the world’s largest nuclear arsenal power – a force over double in size and many times over in numbers of artillery and armour – the Ukrainian Armed Forces are the only thing holding back Putin’s nostalgic fantasies for an imagined return to a perceived ‘Greater Russia’ spreading westward lik
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty ImagesD.C. Bar investigators filed charges on Friday against three lawyers who pursued legal challenges to undermine the results of the 2020 election, Politico reports. Juli Haller, Lawrence Joseph, and Brandon Johnson were part of Sidney Powell’s campaign to keep Donald Trump in the White House. Haller was involved in the “Kraken” lawsuits, which attempted to undo Joe Biden’s victories in several swing states. Johnson joined in many of these lawsuits as well. The
Cases against Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn and others set the stage for a historic Supreme Court battle next month.
OTTAWA — Settlement agencies are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainians before the end-of-March deadline for those fleeing the Russian invasion to enter Canada on emergency visas. The federal government has issued936,293temporary emergency visas since March 2022 for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while they wait out the war. A total of 210,178 people had actually made the journey to Canadaas of Nov. 28. As many as 90,000 more emergency visa holders are think
The former president is interested in curbing illegal immigration only so far as it helps him politically
Right-wing Georgia Republican insists she opposes continuing resolution because she does not want to fund the defence of Ukraine
The ex-Democratic senator doubted the strategy would work well for the GOP front-runner much longer.
Nato members will send 90,000 troops to the alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War.
George Soros' son, Alex Soros, made the comments on a panel Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) destroyed a Russian Ural military truck carrying personnel in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, the RVC announced on Telegram on Jan. 19, news that was confirmed by an NV source in the Ukrainian HUR military intelligence service.