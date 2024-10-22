Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz to fundraise in Kentucky for Kamala Harris campaign

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, gives a speech focusing on manufacturing in the United States and keeping jobs here during his campaign rally at Macomb Community College on Oct. 11, 2024, in Warren, Michigan. (Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News/TNS)

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday for a campaign event less than two weeks from Election Day 2024.

The Minnesota governor is slated for a 5 p.m. campaign reception in Louisville where he will raise money for the final stretch of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Walz is slated to arrive at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport around 4:15 p.m. He will be in the commonwealth for just a few hours before heading on to North Carolina, a battleground state that both the Harris and Donald Trump campaigns are fiercely contesting.

Walz’s foray into Louisville grants Kentucky a rare top of the ballot visit in a presidential election year.

Kentucky has consistently voted overwhelmingly Republican in presidential elections for several decades, with Trump carrying it in 2020 by a spread of 62% to 36% over Joe Biden.

The last time Kentucky voted for a Democratic presidential candidate was in 1996, when Bill Clinton won the commonwealth.

Still the biggest two cities can be useful to campaigns for raising money.

JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, held a high-dollar fundraiser in Lexington in late August. Ticket prices started at $2,500 per person with photo opportunities priced at $15,000. The Ohio senator ultimately raised $2 million.

Walz has become an integral fundraiser for Harris often taking in between $750,000 to $2 million per event, according to reports.

A longtime political ally of Gov. Andy Beshear, Walz attended Beshear’s 2023 inauguration in Frankfort. Beshear was among those vetted to be Harris’ running mate this summer but lost out to Walz.

The Harris Victory Fund, which includes donations to Harris’ campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and state Democratic parties, has brought in over $1 billion this cycle, giving the Democratic ticket a significant financial edge over Trump.

Trump’s campaign has raised $195 million and had $120 million on hand at the end of September.

