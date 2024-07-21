Democrats applaud, Republicans fume as Joe Biden drops out to endorse Kamala Harris

Washington erupted on Sunday as President Joe Biden reversed course after weeks of calls for him to drop out and announced that he would not be the nominee for the Democratic Party in 2024.

Statements from politicians on both sides of the aisle — some clearly having been prepared for days, if not weeks — poured in as the 81-year-old Biden said that he would bow to the wishes of Democrats who feared that his campaign was heading for a historic collapse which would have dragged down-ballot Democrats into defeat this fall. Members of the president’s party applauded him and spoke glowingly of his legacy while Republicans, coming of their own nominating contest last week, called for him to step down as president immediately. Many also condemned their rivals for supposedly ignoring the will of the voters, who in actuality were never offered a real primary challenge to Biden this year.

“Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history,” wrote Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country.”

Hillary and former President Bill Clinton released a joint statement endorsing Harris for the nomination.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s initial statement did not mention Harris at all, but in a subsequent press release he revealed that after speaking with both Biden and Harris he’d decided to throw his support behind the vice president.

“Kamala Harris is a patriot worthy of our support and she will continue the work of generations of Americans who came before us to perfect our union, protect our democracy, and advance real freedom. She has served the country honorably as Vice President and she is ready to be President,” he said. “The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency.”

Bernie Sanders, who had defended Biden amid calls for the president to drop out, said he has “served our country with honor and dignity.”

“As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history,” he wrote. “Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done.”

President Joe Biden announced his departure from the 2024 race on Sunday. (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump led the charge for Republicans.

“At this unprecedented juncture in American history, we must be clear about what just happened. The Democrat Party forced the Democrat nominee off the ballot, just over 100 days before the election,” said Johnson. “If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough.”

Trump, who officially secured the GOP nomination last week, wrote on Truth Social: “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement.”

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” the ex-president’s post concluded.

Noticeably absent in the immediate wake of the news: Kamala Harris, whom Biden endorsed to win the nomination in his statement withdrawing from the race. She issued a statement around 4pm et, more than an hour after the news and roughly three hours after Biden himself reportedly told his own team.

““On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office,” said Harris in a statement.

“It is a profound honor to serve as his Vice President, and I am deeply grateful to the President, Dr. Biden, and the entire Biden family. I first came to know President Biden through his son Beau. We were friends from our days working together as Attorneys General of our home states. As we worked together, Beau would tell me stories about his Dad. The kind of father—and the kind of man—he was. And the qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.

Harris continued: “With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Joe Biden immediately endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the nomination upon dropping out Sunday. (EPA)

Reactions from overseas were a bit more favourable to Biden, whom European allies were reported to have been worried about having been unable to beat Trump, a well-known skeptic of Nato and foreign engagement, this fall.

“I respect President Biden's decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency,” wrote British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, still in his first month in office. “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people.”

“I heard the news of President Biden’s decision with both sadness & admiration. He has been an abiding friend of Ireland, providing invaluable support for peace & prosperity on this island. His visit last year will long be remembered as a powerful & joyous celebration of our relationship with the US This has no doubt been the toughest of calls, but one done, as ever, with dignity & class. I know that the people of Ireland will wish President Biden the very best,” wrote Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin on Twitter.

“I respect Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election. That justification deserves respect,” Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told broadcaster NRK.“Biden has been one of America’s most prominent politicians over several decades, and a president who has carried out several important reforms.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to @POTUS Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career,” wrote Israeli President Isaac Herzog on X. “As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples.”

“I send him, @FLOTUS Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...