Democrats in Congress urge Biden to sanction Israelis over West Bank violence

Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Republicans meet to vote on leadership positions on Capitol Hill in Washington

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 90 Democratic lawmakers urged U.S. President Joe Biden to sanction members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government over anti-Palestinian violence in the West Bank, according to a letter released on Thursday.

Urging Biden to send a message to U.S. partners before he leaves office, the members of Congress said Israeli cabinet members Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had incited violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

"We write to express our deep concern about the rise in settler violence, settlement expansion, and measures adopted to weaken the Palestinian Authority and otherwise destabilize the West Bank," they said in the letter.

The letter, signed by 17 senators and 71 House members, said Israeli settlers have carried out over 1,270 recorded attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, averaging more than three violent attacks per day.

The letter was dated Oct. 29 but made public on Thursday because the lawmakers had not had a response from the White House, three of the members of Congress said.

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen and Democratic House of Representatives members Rosa DeLauro and Sean Casten, who are leading the letter effort, told reporters that Biden has the authority to impose sanctions under an existing executive order.

Doing so would send a message not just to Israel and the Palestinians, but also to U.S. allies elsewhere in the world, that the United States will push back on humanitarian issues, they said.

"We think it's more important than ever that President Biden right now states that the United States is not going to be a rubber stamp to the Netanyahu government's extreme actions," Van Hollen said.

Spokespeople for the White House and Israeli embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States has for decades backed a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and urged Israel not to expand settlements.

The West Bank is among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and where Palestinians, with international support, seek statehood. Most world powers deem Israeli settlements in the area illegal. Israel disputes that, citing historical claims to the West Bank and describing it as a security bulwark.

Netanyahu and his allies celebrated the re-election this month of Donald Trump, a staunch but sometimes unpredictable ally of Israel. In his first term the Republican president-elect delivered major wins for the Israeli leader.

Additionally, Smotrich, who also wields a defence ministry supervisory role for settlers as part of his coalition deal with Netanyahu, said this week he hoped Israel would extend sovereignty into the occupied West Bank in 2025 and that he would push the government to engage the incoming Trump administration to gain Washington's support.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Latest Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump

    Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.

  • 'This Is Pretty Bad': National Security Expert Sounds Alarm On Tulsi Gabbard

    A former Clinton administration official said Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence is "really concerning."

  • Jake Tapper Says Words He 'Never Contemplated Using' In Savage Gaetz News Intro

    The CNN host's words of disbelief may haunt you if the Florida extremist is confirmed as the attorney general.

  • John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word

    The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."

  • Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department

    President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo

  • Melania Trump Expected to Break Yet Another FLOTUS Tradition

    The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl

  • Video appears to show a Ukrainian Leopard tank taking out a column of Russian armored vehicles

    Video footage shared by Ukraine's 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigade appears to show a devastating attack on a Russian convoy in Donetsk.

  • Social Media Reacts To Matt Gaetz Possibly Being Trump's AG

    Ex-Pence staffer Olivia Troye said making the Florida congressman the attorney general was akin to "putting the Hamburglar in charge of McDonald's security."

  • Fox News’s Jesse Watters says the quiet part out loud about Trump’s administration

    Jesse Watters Primetime host boasted of his ties to some of those headed for the most powerful jobs in government

  • Lindsey Graham Quickly Changes His Tune About Gaetz as AG

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pleaded with fellow Republicans to back Donald Trump’s choice as attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after initially sounding skeptical about the bombshell pick. Appearing on Fox News’ Hannity on Wednesday, Graham said: “To every Republican, give Matt a chance.” His remark came amid a growing rebellion from GOP ranks over the surprise decision. Several Republican senators openly showed their disdain, saying it wasn’t a “serious” appointment.

  • Italian president tells Musk to quit meddling in Italy's politics

    ROME (Reuters) -President Sergio Mattarella told Elon Musk on Wednesday not to interfere in Italian affairs after the U.S. billionaire said Rome judges blocking a government anti-immigration initiative should be sent packing. The highly unusual statement from the Italian head of state came against a backdrop of growing tension between the ruling coalition and the judiciary that has attracted the attention of Musk, who is a friend of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. "These judges need to go," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday, referring to a panel of Rome magistrates who had questioned the legality of a government initiative to detain asylum-seekers in Albania -- a measure aimed at discouraging irregular immigration.

  • Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels

    The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.

  • Giuliani’s Legal Team Desperate to Quit His Tragic Court Bid

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s legal team filed a motion to jump ship from a case in which two election workers he defamed are trying to collect a $146 million defamation judgment. Kenneth Caruso asked Wednesday that he and co-counsel David Labkowski be allowed to quit representing the disgraced coffee salesman and onetime lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump, citing New York rules that let lawyers bail on clients with whom they have a “fundamental disagreement.” They also invoked

  • Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Wanda Sykes Has a Simple Explanation for Trump’s Big Win

    Wanda Sykes said that even though she “got her hopes up,” about Kamala Harris potentially winning the election, she wasn’t surprised when Donald Trump won—and she revealed why on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I mean it’s so many reasons why you can say it happened,” Sykes said on the show, “But I think you know, a lot of us aren’t, like, totally shocked” because “sometimes America is just gonna America.” Even though she wasn’t floored by the results, Sykes admitted she’s not feeling great about

  • Opinion - How Biden can make pardons a stamp on his legacy

    With the shocking presidential election results in the rear-view mirror, President Biden must consider how best to cement his legacy during his remaining two months in office.

  • David Valadao beats Rudy Salas in key San Joaquin Valley, California congressional race

    Analysts had predicted that the race between Valadao and Salas would be a tossup.

  • Tammy Duckworth Has Blunt Question For Trump's 'Dangerous' Defense Secretary Pick

    The senator and Iraq War veteran hit back at Pete Hegseth's comments that women shouldn't serve in combat roles.

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt