Democrats, don't use Trump's nonsense to justify nonsense of your own | Opinion

We can find a famous lesson for life in the Gospel of Matthew that should sound familiar to you, known as the Golden Rule: “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.”

I’ve learned this is a difficult lesson to teach and see consistently practiced between adolescent siblings. Unsurprisingly, this is also pretty difficult to practice as adults. Even if you’re not a believer, or reader of the Bible, the lesson is straightforward and good. Treat other people the way you’d want to be treated.

Why am I writing about the Golden Rule? Because our collective use of it is about to be tested mightily once again. To be specific, the Democrats’ collective use of it is about to be tested mightily.

Donald Trump has won reelection, and while there’s no such thing as a mandate – regardless of what the talking heads tell you on whatever screen you’re watching, a president-elect’s only mandate is his or her oath of office – he is engaging in the routine work of transition. A handful of his nominations, however, are anything but routine.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii has been nominated to the fairly significant post of director of national intelligence. She has demonstrated a coziness and comfort with enemy nation dictators and shares Russian propaganda. I don’t know, maybe DNI isn’t the right spot for someone like that.

FILE PHOTO: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attend a campaign event sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia on October 23, 2024.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a liberal until a couple minutes ago, has been chosen to lead the Health and Human Services Department, a tiny agency of government with a budget of approximately $2 trillion (the entire Department of Defense comes in at meager nearly $900 billion, by comparison).

Aside from his lack of executive experience, Kennedy’s no friend of vaccines, even the ones that have been around for many decades saving countless lives (and he’s no friend of bears, which should alone be disqualifying). I didn’t even mention the brain worm.

Newly former Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a white nationalist sympathizer and accused sexual predator against whom a House committee investigative report, as of this writing, remains sealed from the public or even the senators who were weighing his confirmation to be U.S. attorney general, the nation’s highest ranking law enforcement official.

Mercifully, the Gaetz nomination has been withdrawn.

We aren’t so lucky with Trump's pick for Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who in addition to facing sexual misconduct allegations himself is staggeringly unprepared to manage the entire armed forces.

We’re even less lucky with Trump's pick to be FBI director, Kash Patel.

Senate will cave to Trump's Cabinet picks

What does this have to do with Democrats, you may be asking?

Well, when the U.S. Senate caves, as I expect it will, to give President-elect Trump whatever nominations he wants, yet another new standard will be set. Or the bar will be lowered, if you prefer.

I was tempted to write a scathing rebuke of the spineless senators already declaring they’ll give the president-elect whatever he wants, completely abdicating their independent, constitutional duty of advice and consent.

I could write another piece on the constitutional dangers of House Speaker Mike Johnson and incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune accommodating a slew of recess appointments, but I’ll point you instead to a recent podcast episode of "Advisory Opinions."

No, the Senate die is likely already cast and too many of those serving have shown themselves cowards when it comes to acting as a constitutional guard rail against Trump.

The senators should read James Madison in Federalist 62: “The necessity of a senate is not less indicated by the propensity of all single and numerous assemblies, to yield to the impulse of sudden and violent passions, and to be seduced by factious leaders into intemperate and pernicious resolutions. .... A body which is to correct this infirmity, ought itself to be free from it.”

So much for that. I just hope the filibuster holds. The silence of those clamoring for its elimination until the polls closed speaks volumes about where their priorities lie.

The temptation for retribution will be great for Democrats

No, I’m appealing primarily to the Democrats reading this: Don’t do it. When the pendulum inevitably swings back in Congress or the White House down the road, don’t use this nonsense to justify nonsense of your own.

The temptation will be great. Already I suspect there are voices in the party at all levels calling for retribution in kind. Do not amplify those voices, and do not heed their counsel.

For people of all parties, the work of calming our neighbors and constituents, not to mention ourselves, from outrage and anger is difficult, made more so when we see an incoming administration or Congress take actions with which we so strongly disagree.

But for the good of the nation, be the one to turn the temperature down first, in your words and deeds. Remember, in the heat of frustration or anger about what you’re witnessing, to do unto others as you’d have done to you.

Use civil outreach to your elected officials and use your voice at the ballot box when you disagree with policies and decisions, but always try to remember, before you pledge to repay norm-breaking conduct from the other side with norm-breaking conduct from yours, what it feels like when the shoe is on the other foot.

I would occasionally remind my caucus of this rule, whenever the temptation to proceed otherwise would creep up. I wasn’t always successful, but I kept trying. Collectively, we won’t always be successful, either, but we must, for the sake of the nation’s moral fabric, keep trying.

Whitney Westerfield

Whitney Westerfield is an evangelical Christian, a three-term Republican state senator and attorney from Christian County. He and his wife live in Western Kentucky and have five children. This column originally appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal.

