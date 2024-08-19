Democrats ‘enthused’ as Harris prepares to accept nomination at Chicago convention

US Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed a steady rise in her favorability ratings, with her party members energized over her candidacy as the Democratic National Convention opens in Chicago Monday. But thousands of activists calling for a Gaza ceasefire are expected to converge at the convention, exposing increasing opposition, particularly among young voters, over the Biden’s administration handling of the Middle East conflict.

A refreshed Democratic Party reintroduces itself to a divided nation this week, having been transformed by the money, momentum, relief and even joy that followed Vice President Kamala Harris' rise to the top of its ticket.

The whiplash of the last month culminates in a convention that begins Monday in Chicago. Above all, the four-day gathering of thousands of activists and party leaders from across the nation is designed to celebrate and strengthen Harris as President Joe Biden's replacement and boost her campaign to defeat Republican Donald Trump in November.

Just beneath the surface, real questions loom about the depth of Harris' newfound support, the breadth of her coalition and the strength of her movement. Not even a month ago, Democrats were deeply divided over foreign policy, political strategy and Biden himself, who was holding on after his disastrous debate by suggesting he had a better chance than any Democrat — including Harris — of beating Trump.



