Democrats can still derail Trump's Cabinet nominations. Enter Gabbard and RFK Jr. | Opinion

The biggest story leading up to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday is whether his controversial slate of Cabinet nominations will get the votes to pass.

After the first week, a couple of things seemed clear.

While Democrats are busy staunchly opposing Pete Hegseth’s nomination to lead the Pentagon, Republicans are far more worried about other Trump nominees being approved.

Democrats questioned whether Hegseth’s complicated history of infidelity, among other allegations of sexual misconduct and substance abuse, disqualified him from being Defense secretary. Additionally, his view of what roles women should have in the military also came under fire. Democrats scored a few social media moments.

Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth testifies to the Senate Armed Services Committee on Jan. 14, 2025.

The truth is that confirmation hearings are rarely make or break for a candidate's ability to be confirmed, they are often a platform for political speeches and stunts so that politicians can get their clips on the internet.

Most confirmations are decided before a nominee steps in front of a microphone. For Democrats, Hegseth's hearing was a chance to oppose Trump's military plans publicly, but they have little chance of stopping the nomination. That chance might come later.

Pete Hegseth was a chance for Democrats to get soundbites

In cases where the Senate and the White House are held by the same party, the minority party stands the most to gain by publicly challenging nominees. This is the time for Democrats to get their soundbites opposing Trump's Cabinet selections.

The GOP may have similar concerns surrounding a candidate's character or qualifications, but Republicans are likely to settle those questions prior to the hearing in private rather than publicly challenge their own party's president.

As is common, GOP senators were rather tame in their questioning and have supported Hegseth despite damaging information that has come out this far. Republicans are likely to confirm Hegseth following Trump’s inauguration.

While I'm sure that GOP senators have addressed the more concerning allegations against Hegseth in private in order to save him the embarrassment, the public deserves to see that the GOP is properly addressing these concerns.

If they've done their diligence on the moral questions surrounding Hegseth and haven't been able to substantiate them, then his policy positions are within the standard deference that the Senate gives to presidents on their nominees, and he should be confirmed.

These Trump nominees are more likely to trouble GOP senators

Some of Trump’s other nominees will face far more scrutiny from his own party, though there is a question of how public that scrutiny will be.

Trump nominees will likely receive their toughest questions from GOP senators behind closed doors. While Republicans have no incentive to do so, I and many other Republicans would enjoy the opportunity to see our own party address their concerns with a candidate publicly.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, arrives for a meeting with U.S. senators Dec. 10, 2024, on Capitol Hill.

Republicans hold just a one-vote majority on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which will conduct former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing to be the the next director of national intelligence. Leadership views two Republican senators on the panel − Susan Collins, of Maine, and Todd Young, of Indiana − as swing votes on Gabbard’s fate.

Gabbard, a former Democratic presidential candidate, might have made some headway with GOP senators in private meetings, but we won’t know for sure until her hearing, which is yet to be scheduled.

On the other hand, Health and Human Services secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. still faces reluctance, including from Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Other GOP senators, including polio survivor Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have expressed concern with Kennedy’s vaccine rhetoric.

Democrats should save their energy for Gabbard and RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of Health and Human Services, arrives for meetings on Capitol Hill on Dec. 16, 2024.

In all likelihood, the Democratic senators’ energies would be far better used to oppose the Gabbard or RFK Jr. nominations, where they are likely to have sympathy from Republicans who might challenge the nominees publicly.

Interestingly, Trump’s two most controversial nominations are both former Democrats, putting Democratic senators in the position of arguing against recent allies of theirs. Still, leaders in both parties don’t expect any Democrat to vote in favor of confirming Gabbard, painting a grim picture for RFK Jr. as well. Their confirmation votes are solely up to Republicans.

Democrats should focus on painting a clear picture for their Republican colleagues of why these nominees are outright untrustworthy. The best way for them to do so is to speak the GOP’s language, targeting Kennedy’s questionable history on the topic of abortion and targeting Gabbard’s isolationist foreign policy views.

While Democrats may oppose RFK Jr. and Gabbard for differing reasons, calling into question their past records and inconsistencies is the most likely way that they will be able to shut down their confirmation.

Those two candidates are the only ones who give Democrats a chance to accomplish something. It's where they should focus their attention.

Dace Potas is an opinion columnist for USA TODAY and a graduate of DePaul University with a degree in political science.

