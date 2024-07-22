Democrats thank Biden for his decision to drop out of race

Adam Schrader & Darryl Coote
·3 min read
US President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer respond to questions from the news media following a meeting with Senate Democrats for a policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 2, 2023. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
US President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer respond to questions from the news media following a meeting with Senate Democrats for a policy luncheon at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on March 2, 2023. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

July 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of President Joe Biden have thanked him for his "selfless" decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, while stating that he will be remembered as one of the most accomplished one-term leaders in U.S. history.

Jason Rae, the secretary of the Democratic National Committee since 2017, called Biden in a post on X a "transformational" president who "made such a positive difference."

"Once again President Biden comes through for America, putting country over ego in a way that Donald Trump never could," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas, who had asked Biden to step aside after his abysmal debate performance weeks ago. "Now we must move forward to offer a nominee, who can win over disaffected voters and energize Democrats."

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to become the Democratic presidential nominee.

Rep. Adam Smith of Washington state called Biden's decision "the best path forward" for the country and also thanked the president for serving the nation as a public servant for more than 50 years.

Democratic Convention Secretary Jason Rae was among the plethora of Democrats on Sunday who issued statements of praise for President Joe Biden over his decision to not run for re-election and for his achievements during his first -- and now only -- term in the White House. Pool photo by Brian Snyder/UPI
Democratic Convention Secretary Jason Rae was among the plethora of Democrats on Sunday who issued statements of praise for President Joe Biden over his decision to not run for re-election and for his achievements during his first -- and now only -- term in the White House. Pool photo by Brian Snyder/UPI

"President Biden has accomplished more in four years than most presidents do in eight -- restoring America's place on the world stage, revitalizing our economy and making historic investments in the environment," said Rep. Brad Sherman of California. "Biden's action today was a great act of patriotism."

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts praised Biden for reunifying NATO while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee thanked him for his work in protecting the world "from the ravages of climate change."

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called President Joe Biden "one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history" on Sunday, after Biden announced he was ending his bid for a second term in the White House. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) called President Joe Biden "one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history" on Sunday, after Biden announced he was ending his bid for a second term in the White House. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

Rep. Darren Soto of Florida said Biden would go down as "one of the most consequential one-term presidents" in United States history, a point also made by Doggett who related the situation to that faced by former presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.

"Joe Biden, like FDR and LBJ before him, will go down as one of the most consequential Presidents in American history having led our nation's recovery through one of its darkest chapters and making record-breaking investments in American families," Rep. Jerry Nadler said.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democrats, called Biden -- a former senator -- a "great legislative leader" and a "truly amazing human being."

"His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," he said. "Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, who is also the Democratic leader in the House, described Biden as "one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history."

"In less than one term, he rescued the nation a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief," Jeffries said in a statment. "America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity.

"We are forever grateful."

