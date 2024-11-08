Democrats turn on Moo Deng after she accurately predicts Donald Trump's presidential win

Moo Deng, the adorably sassy pigmy hippo from Thailand, landed in hot water with Democrats after she accurately predicted the outcome of this year's U.S. presidential election.

The viral sensation cast her "vote" on Monday, choosing her candidate from two fruit and veggie cakes , one with Vice President Kamala Harris' name on it and the other with Trump's.

ใครได้เป็นประธานาธิบดีอเมริกา อีก 48 ชั่วโมง รู้กัน..



เด้งขอบคุณที่เคยโหวตให้นะคะ แต่ด้วยภารกิจโชว์ตัว พรีเซนเตอร์สินค้า เกือบ 70 ราย ทำให้ตอนนี้ยุ่งมาก ไม่มีเวลาเลย.. จึงขอสละสิทธิ์ แล้วกัน



โอกาส นี้เด้งขอทำนายทายเลือกให้ผู้ชนะ เป็นฝ่ายชาย ( ห้ามเดิมพัน เล่นการพนันเด็ดขาด… https://t.co/ZcPfmNvIkc pic.twitter.com/r8NsEbUmhM — สวนสัตว์เปิดเขาเขียว Khao Kheow Open Zoo (@KhaokheowZoo) November 4, 2024

It didn't take long for Moo Deng to make up her mind, choosing to munch and crunch on the Trump cake, according to a video posted to X by Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand's Chonburi province. Moo Deng's mother, on the other hand, chose the Harris cake.

Pop Base, one of a handful of news and pop culture aggregators on social media, was one of the first to notice a connection between Moo Deng's vote and the results of the election early Wednesday morning, writing in an X post that she "accurately predicted" the results. That post has been viewed over 19 million times since it was first posted early Wednesday morning.

Social media, particularly X, has not been a particularly friendly or welcoming place for Moo Deng, or her supporters in the past 36 hours.

Some Democrats have come for the global treasure, writing mean messages, hurling insults and even threatening violence after Harris lost. Others have to come Moo Deng's defense.

She is a baby hippo after all.

Moo Deng stands next to her mother, Jona, in their enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi, a Thailand province on Sept. 15, 2024.

Who is Moo Deng? Where did she come from?

Moo Deng was thrust into the limelight a few months after she was born at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in eastern Thailand, about two hours from Bangkok. She was born on June 10, to mother Jona, 25 and father Tony, 24, and has two siblings named Pork Stew and Sweet Pork, according to previous USA TODAY reporting.

The pigmy hippo whose name means "bouncing pig" drew the attention and captured the hearts of social media users in September because of her cute features and sassy personality. Her "clumsy adventures" were posted by zoo visitors on social media, where she and her family have built a relatively large fanbase.

Moo Deng's likeness and image have been used to make memes, advertisements and merchandise. The 4-month-old has become a global sensation in the last few months, one people from all over the world are willing to come pay and see for themselves.

One New York woman even traveled over 20 hours to see Moo Deng in person last month.

"I've seen, of course, just like everybody has, Moo Deng all over. I think she's so iconic," Molly Swindall shared with USA TODAY in October. "I was watching all the videos, seeing all the memes and I was like 'I want to see her in person.' And I've always wanted to go to Thailand."

Moo Deng has had a relatively drama-free come-up, at least until this week.

Democrats, others come for Moo Deng online after Trump win

Many have taken to social media to share their opinions about Moo Deng's connection with the presidential election, even though Moo Deng herself is unaware of the drama that unfolded online over her cake selection.

Moo Deng may have lost some fans, but plenty of others have come out of the woodwork to come to her rescue.

"Political doom so bad i see people turning on the peoples’ princess, moo deng," one user wrote.

Here's what people are saying about the Moo Deng controversy online.

this counts as foreign election interference btw smh mood deng 🙄😡😡😡 https://t.co/tKwu9a69yY — maya ♡ (@peralthaas) November 5, 2024

So, just so we’re clear for this election cycle:



Moo Deng - 1

Ann Selzer - 0 — Ryan (@RyanBBaker) November 6, 2024

moo deng handlers so sad and desperate for relevancy they have her doing united states presidential election predictions pic.twitter.com/gzsRammnrQ — casey anthony funko pop (@homeofsexuals) November 4, 2024

Moo Deng after today’s presidential election: pic.twitter.com/mcETdVaV88 — Dave Windburn (@sadcountryhoe) November 6, 2024

Moo Deng number one trending the eve of the election and under the politics category was not on my bingo card.



Higher imo.@moodengsol 🦛 🎀 pic.twitter.com/FeQl6VHb7z — drkiddo (🦛,🎀) (@drkiddo1) November 5, 2024

We are not making a Deng Groundhogs Day for Elections https://t.co/s1Aqi7bDar — ADM - 😈🤓🌈🍉🎮🎙️📰🖕🏻 (@KeepItFetch) November 4, 2024

MOODENG IS AN ANIMAL, AND CANNOT COMPREHEND POLOTICCCSSSS pic.twitter.com/tH0DRIhLne — Deftonejuju (Despair arc) 🍉 (@Deftonejuju) November 5, 2024

How quickly everyone turns once you make it political 😂 — ✨Abbie ✨ (@Abbieb_king) November 6, 2024

The hate on moo deng is becoming insane — 🍌 (@banana_cultist) November 6, 2024

the hippo is just doing what it does best

eating watermelons

and it's not even wrong

that's the thing about hippos, they always know what's up — Jacob 🌟 (@imjacoblopez) November 6, 2024

Moo Deng more accurate than @AllanLichtman — Ryan Boodram 🇬🇾🥥🌴 (@ryanbdrm) November 6, 2024

Stop being mean to moo deng 😭 not her fault she can predict the future.. she isnt even an american citizen 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝖘𝖊𝒱𝖊𝖓 (@KnuckleheadBets) November 6, 2024

PREDICTED DOESNT MEAN ENDORSED STAY AWAY FROM MY GIRL — dr. zoy, pharmd 🫦 (@zoyboy_) November 7, 2024

MOO DENG FOR PRESIDENT 😭 pic.twitter.com/TO80uY56Sj — MoneyCapital (@MoneyCapital_MC) November 6, 2024

Are people trolling or they actually mad at the hungryhungryhippo? — ed colter (@colter_ed) November 6, 2024

so glad i never liked her — kei 𓆩ꨄ︎𓆪 (@vampiremyst) November 6, 2024

she didn’t predict-she decided — Solana Bulls 🐂🏀 (@TeamSolanaBulls) November 6, 2024

