Demolition of former council building in Weymouth on schedule

The demolition of a former council building is on schedule and expected to finish in February.

Work on the former Weymouth and Portland Borough Council offices at the North Quay site in Weymouth began last month.

The site is owned by Dorset Council and had cost the authority about £110,000 a year to maintain.

Once the demolition is complete, the site will be used as a car park while it is marketed for development.

Work had been halted over the Christmas period and resumed earlier this week.

A Dorset Council spokesperson said: "Demolition.. is proceeding as planned and is on schedule, with no significant issues or concerns. We anticipate that the car park will reopen with additional car parking spaces in time for the easter holidays."

