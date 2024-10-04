New demolition at former power station

As well as the main demolition, test blasts were carried out on the chimney and a cooling tower [BBC]

Further demolition work has taken place at a former power station in Nottinghamshire.

Residents were warned of explosions at Cottam, which closed in 2019 and is being cleared in stages.

The latest phase saw an FGD duct - part of the emissions processing system - levelled, along with test blasts on the chimney stack and a cooling tower.

While the explosions could be heard locally, there were no reports of any impact on public roads or dust or debris coming off the site.

Local resident Jan Folega said he was sitting down to a meal when the blast shook his house [BBC]

Cottam power station, commissioned in 1968, was capable of generating enough electricity for 3.7m homes.

The plant was originally only designed to be operational for 30 years but its life was extended until 30 September 2019.

Demolition experts said the operation had taken place after consultation with local authorities and police.

Nearby resident Jan Folega said: "I had actually forgotten about it and was just sitting down to dinner when there was a big bang and all the doors shook

"It will be interesting to see what they do with it after."

While no exact date for the removal of the cooling towers has been released, officials said they anticipated the entire should be cleared by early 2026.

