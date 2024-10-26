Demolition started on the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet. Here’s what we know

A pile of rubble signified the first steps in an ongoing project to revitalize one of the capstone properties in the Myrtle Beach area.

Demolition began in October 2024 at the Inlet Square Mall in Murrells Inlet. The walls separating Planet Fitness from the rest of the mall were removed.

Paramount Development Corporation owns the mall and is leading the project. Company Vice President David Harner and Real Estate Manager Neil Bowers could not be reached for comment before publication. The Sun News reported in June 2024 that demolition was slated for parts of the property.

The site work is one of the earliest steps to revamp the property. The plan seeks to convert the former mall into a mixed-use development. The new property will feature a Hobby Lobby and a 134-room Home2Suites by Hilton hotel, along with other shopping options.

The original plan for the location also included a residential complex. However, Harner told The Sun News in July 2024 that the site wasn’t approved for multi-family use by Horry County. Paramount Development Corporation bought the mall for six million dollars in February 2023 after the previous owners couldn’t pay their bills.

The firm’s purchase followed several large tenants closing their locations at the Inlet Square Mall.