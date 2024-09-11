Demonstrators breach Mexican Senate in protest of judicial reform debate

A debate over a proposed law that would give the Mexican people the right to elect judges had to be paused after a wave protesters breached Mexico's Senate, forcing lawmakers to resume the debate in a different building.

Protesters invaded Mexico's Senate on Tuesday and forced lawmakers to suspend a debate on controversial proposals by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to allow voters to elect judges.

The judicial reform plan, which experts say would make Mexico the world's only country to elect all judges, has sparked mass demonstrations, diplomatic tensions and investor jitters.

Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona declared a recess after demonstrators stormed the upper house and entered chamber, chanting "The judiciary will not fall."

Lawmakers were forced to move to a different location, a former Senate building, where they later resumed their debate as demonstrators outside shouted "Mr. Senator, stop the dictator!"

Lopez Obrador, who wants the bill to be passed before he is replaced by close ally Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1, argues that in the current system the courts serve the interests of the political and economic elite, calling the judiciary "rotten," corrupt and rife with nepotism.

Around 1,600 judges would have to stand for election in 2025 or 2027.

"The demolition of the judiciary is not the way forward," she said in a video released on Sunday.

(AFP)



