Demonstrators demand Senate delay, disrupt Trump orders, actions
Large groups of Marylanders opposed to White House actions and executive orders demonstrated Thursday for a second consecutive day, this time, in Baltimore City. On Thursday, icy weather didn't stop some 80 protesters from assembling at the Baltimore City office of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, to call for Senate Democrats to fight back against what they said are illegal and unconstitutional administrative actions and orders. The demonstrators seek senators to delay and disrupt, as well as deny a quorum, block unanimous consent and max out debate time.