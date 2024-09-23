Demonstrators hurl firecrackers to protest Mexico's missing students

STORY: :: Protesters throw firecrackers at a government building

during a demonstration over Mexico's missing students

:: Mexico City, Mexico

:: Only the remains of three students have been

formally identified after 43 vanished in 2014

:: September 23, 2024

The explosives resulted in broken windows at the government facility.

Mexico is preparing to mark on September 26th the 10th anniversary of the Ayotzinapa case, a globally recognized incident involving the disappearance of 43 student teachers.

The students vanished from the southwestern city of Iguala in 2014. According to the government, they were abducted by corrupt police officers in collusion with a local drug gang.

A decade after the incident, the students' families continue to seek answers about their loved ones' whereabouts.