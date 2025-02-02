Demonstrators line Grand Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri
Demonstrators lined Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help
Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha
All 67 people on board the American Airlines regional jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair Wednesday night are presumed dead – a grim tragedy that has left a heartbreaking trail of mourning families in its wake.
While the price gap between a barrel of North American benchmark oil and a barrel of Canadian oilsands crude has long existed, some market watchers say if the tariffs proposed by U.S. president Donald Trump were applied to Canadian oil exports, that gap would widen even further — limiting revenues for Canadian producers and negatively impacting the economy as a whole.West Texas Intermediate, also known as WTI, is the benchmark North American oil price, representing a blend of light, sweet oil. I
The Grammy-winning country star and South Carolina native announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 30
Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has since confirmed casualties, "many" injuries and "significant" damage to the area following the Friday evening crash
Viewers on the east coast won't notice a change, even though Oilers fans have to adjust their time.
DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 25% tax that President Donald Trump plans to slap on imports from Canada and Mexico as soon as Saturday could drive up the price of everything from gasoline and pickup trucks, to Super Bowl party guacamole dip.
Jimmy Kimmel joked that he’s finally figured out why President Donald Trump responds so poorly to major tragedies. “I think maybe he gets jealous when a disaster gets more coverage than him,” Kimmel said in his Thursday monologue. “He’s like, ‘I’m the biggest disaster. You point that camera at me right now.’” Kimmel was covering Trump’s press conference Thursday morning where, in response to a tragic collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., Trump
Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested throwing out foreign news outlets of the White House briefing room as she appears to have taken an issue with a reporter’s accent during a press briefing on Friday. Greene reacted to Friday post on the social media platform X shared by political commentator Gunther Eagleman from the Friday…